3Rd T20I: Rashid Showed Why He's Our Most Important Player, Says Buttler After Series-Saving Win

(MENAFN- IANS) Rajkot, Jan 28 (IANS) England captain Jos Buttler praised his team's resilience and execution following a crucial 26-run victory over India in the third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. The win kept England alive in the series, with their bowlers delivering a disciplined performance to defend a target of 172 against a formidable Indian batting lineup.

Buttler highlighted Adil Rashid's game-changing spell as a key factor in England's success.“Adil is the most important player in our team,” Buttler said after the match.“His variations and ability to adapt to different situations make him an asset. He showcased why he's world-class today, bowling beautifully and controlling the game in critical moments.”

Rashid, who finished with figures of 1-15 in his four overs, provided the crucial breakthrough and stifled India's middle order.“We're fortunate to have him in our team. His contribution is invaluable,” Buttler added.

The skipper also lauded Jofra Archer's impactful bowling, despite the pacer conceding a few runs early.“Jofra is a superstar. He's incredibly consistent and has the ability to bounce back even when things don't go his way. You know he'll always deliver under pressure,” Buttler remarked. Archer's 2-33 included the key dismissal of Axar Patel during India's chase.

Electing to bowl first, India had their moments but couldn't prevent England from reaching a challenging 171/9. Opener Ben Duckett's blistering 51 off 28 balls laid the foundation, while Liam Livingstone's 43 off 24 ensured momentum through the middle overs. However, England's middle and lower order struggled against the guile of Varun Chakravarthy, who delivered a career-best 5 for 24, dismantling their plans.

Reflecting on England's batting effort, Buttler was effusive in his praise for opener Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone.“Ben Duckett is a tough guy to stop, especially on a pitch like this. His 51 off 28 set the tone for us, and Liam carried that momentum beautifully in the middle overs,” he said.

Livingstone's 43 off 24 ensured England posted a challenging 171/9, despite a collapse triggered by Varun Chakravarthy's sensational 5/24.

Buttler acknowledged the middle-order struggles but emphasised the overall team effort.“The 127/8 doesn't look great, but if someone told me we'd be disappointed with how we played and still score 170, I'd take that any day. The guys fought hard to get us to a competitive total,” he explained.

On the bowling front, Buttler credited the collective performance of Jamie Overton (3-24), Brydon Carse (2-28), and Rashid.“Those early wickets in the powerplay were crucial. The bowlers executed their plans perfectly and kept the pressure on throughout,” he noted.

India's pursuit of 172 began cautiously, with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opening the innings. England's pacers, led by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, bowled probing lines to restrict the scoring rate. Rashid in the middle overs created pressure on Indian batters with his match-changing spell.

England's bowlers, particularly Adil Rashid (1-15), Jamie Overton (3-24), Jofra Archer (2-33), and Brydon Carse (2-28), executed their plans to perfection, ensuring a vital victory to keep the series alive.