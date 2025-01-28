Bourque Logistics And Alltranstek Announce Their Merger

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AllTranstek applications and service offerings such as HolosTM, FleetWatch®, StencilWatch®, and ShopWatch® are full-featured asset management platforms enabling superior rail fleet maintenance, regulatory compliance, and accounting services. Add to that AllTranstek's engineering, technical, and training prowess and the company provides critical services that assure rail fleet operators their equipment meets all safety and compliance guidelines.

Bourque's logistics and freight systems are utilized by over 150 North American rail shippers and its YardMaster® system is deployed at over 350 North American rail facilities to optimize railcar inventory, switching, inspection, and loading/unloading operations.

The new company aims to set a higher standard for asset management and logistics for industrial rail participants, offering improved oversight, streamlined processes, and enhanced safety and compliance outcomes for their rail operations.

The methodical transition to one company will preserve and enhance services provided by experienced professionals who provide clients with expert logistics and asset management services. Meanwhile, the company will deploy long-requested features that combine logistics with asset management practice:



Dispo Services - Enhanced railcar selection, billing, monitoring, and return for efficient shopping, qualification, and maintenance activities.

Automated Inspection - Streamlined compliance programs via mandatory complete and accurate inspection results using YardMaster® MobileTM tablet technology. Payment Systems – enhanced invoice payment administration with vendor remittance, on-time payment, and ERP system integration and allocation.

"We are really thrilled about this merger with Bourque Logistics, a move that will significantly strengthen our capabilities and expand our service offerings to our combined clients. This partnership brings together two innovative leaders in our industry, and we are very excited about the boundless possibilities ahead." said Jeff Wilson, President of AllTranstek. "By combining AllTranstek's expertise in railcar maintenance management and regulatory compliance with Bourque's technologies along with our shared commitment to excellence, we will be positioned to provide even greater value to our clients."

"I am genuinely excited for the future of AllTranstek and Bourque logistics. The merger brings together two of the largest providers of asset, logistics, technical and regulatory compliance companies in the rail marketplace. It will be able to offer customers solutions that are truly integrated and comprehensive in nature. The future is assured and limitless. I look forward to being part of that future." said Joe Schieszler, CEO Rescar Companies.

"Safety is number one. This merger is a powerful step to deliver a full-service solution that meets the safety and compliance requirements of North American rail fleets," said Steve Bourque, President of Bourque Logistics. "Integration of Bourque's logistics systems with AllTranstek's asset management capabilities provides an unparalleled range of services tailored to the needs of railcar owners."

AllTranstek provides complete services for Rail Fleet Management, Engineering, Qualification, Compliance, Inspection, Training, and Non-Destructive Testing Services. AllTranstek delivers its solutions as a performant, SaaS-based platform that integrates seamlessly with car owners' requirements. For more information, visit AllTranstek

Bourque Logistics provides rail operations software for industrial shippers. Its automated rail logistics system has provided significant and ongoing value since 1989 with RAILTRAC®, YardMaster®, RateServer®, and other tools that address all facets of rail shippers' needs and integrate seamlessly with their ERP systems. Its Shipper BITM tool provides managers real time intelligence and trending to manage complex distribution and logistics. For more information, visit bourquelogistics

