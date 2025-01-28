Curtis Plumbing Company Inc. Advises Tucson Residents On Preparing For Freezing Temperatures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tucson Plumbers Curtis Plumbing

Curtis Plumbing Company Inc. Warns Tucson Residents to Prepare for Freezing Temperatures to Avoid Costly Pipe Damage and ensure Warm Water This Winter.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As temperatures are forecasted to drop below freezing next week, Curtis Plumbing Company Inc. urges local to protect their plumbing systems. Unseasonably cold weather poses a heightened risk of frozen pipes, leaks, and water heater malfunctions, leading to costly damage if not addressed promptly.When temperatures fall below 32°F, uninsulated pipes risk freezing and bursting, potentially causing significant water damage. Curtis Plumbing, serving Tucson since 1973, encourages homeowners to avoid these common cold-weather issues proactively.Ken Curtis, owner of Curtis Plumbing, explained:“Every year, we see a surge in calls about frozen pipes and water heater problems when the weather turns cold. Simple preventive measures can go a long way in safeguarding plumbing systems during freezing temperatures.”Preventive Plumbing Tips for WinterTo help homeowners protect their plumbing during the cold snap, Curtis Plumbing recommends the following measures:Insulate Pipes: Cover exposed pipes with insulation sleeves or heat tape to prevent freezing.Run Faucets Slowly: Allowing a slight drip keeps water moving and reduces the risk of freezing.Maintain Water Heaters: Regular maintenance ensures reliable hot water and prevents malfunctions.Turn Off Outdoor Water Sources: To prevent freezing and cracking, disconnect hoses and turn off the water to outdoor faucets.Address Leaks Immediately: Even small leaks can worsen in freezing conditions; contact a professional promptly.With Tucson experiencing a sudden temperature shift, local homeowners are reminded that frozen pipes are not the only concern. Aging water heaters and hard water deposits common in the region can also cause problems during colder months. Routine inspections and maintenance can mitigate these risks and improve the overall resilience of plumbing systems.

