The LIBBY Show Drops New Season Of Interviews With Amazing Women

MAHWAH, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The LIBBY SHOW , a popular talk show on YOUTUBE and other platforms, is dropping a new season in February 2025. Visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">SuzeebehindtheScenes for more information. You can view the show here: @thelibbyshowlunchwiththela953 ."This is our fourth season, says Suzanne Ordas Curry, Executive Producer and Host. "During the pandemic I was looking for content for women my age. I didn't relate to a lot of what I was hearing on talk shows, so I gathered a team together and started my own. LIBBY is an acronym for Ladies Living in their Best and Beautiful Years. The show is meant to inspire women, with celebrity, health and lifestyle guests. I am thrilled with the reception we are getting from our guests."The show features several co-hosts including Iliana Guibert, Stacey Alphonso, Messalina Morley-Alton, Beth Brier and more. There are special one-on-one interviews as well. Past guests include award-winning actors and celebrities from popular TV shows, Broadway and films. We also feature national and local women entrepreneurs and those respected in the non-profit world.Season Four will have more fabulous women, women who are changemakers or providing a way to live one's best life. To inquire to be a guest on the show contact: ....

