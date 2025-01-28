Anthony Calomeni Of Heffernan Financial Services Recognized As One Of LPL Financial's Top Financial Advisors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Calomeni, a advisor at Heffernan Financial Services in Walnut Creek today announced that his achievements have been recognized with inclusion in LPL Financial's Masters Club Program* for 2025. This distinction celebrates a select group of advisors who have achieved excellence in financial guidance. It is more important than ever that Americans have an experienced financial partner by their side who understands their unique needs and can help them create and follow a plan for their future.

Anthony Calomeni serves clients based in the Bay Area, providing comprehensive wealth management services, including: investment management, retirement planning, tax planning, charitable giving, estate planning.

"On behalf of the entire team at LPL, I am thrilled to congratulate Anthony on his outstanding achievements in 2024," said Julian Lopez, LPL's Executive Vice President of Independent Advisor Services Client Success. "Anthony has elevated his business across the Bay Area. Their professional guidance has been crucial in empowering his clients to transform their financial dreams into tangible outcomes."

Anthony Calomeni has been affiliated with LPL Financial, a leading wealth management firm, for 10 years. Through LPL, financial advisors are empowered to focus on their unique skills in building relationships and delivering personalized financial advice, while leaning on LPL to provide the services, support, and tools to help increase operational efficiency and power business growth.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA ) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 28,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools, and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations " or "" section of our website.

*Achievement is based on annual production among LPL-affiliated investment programs only.

Anthony Calomeni is a registered representative with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Global Retirement Partners, LLC (GRP) a registered investment advisor. GRP, Heffernan Retirement Services and Heffernan Financial Services are separate and non-affiliated with LPL Financial.

SOURCE Heffernan Financial Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED