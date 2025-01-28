Carrington College Launches New Online Pharmacy Technology Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrington College is proud to announce a new Pharmacy program , providing students with the opportunity to earn a Certificate of Achievement in a convenient, online format. The program will help prepare graduates for rewarding careers as pharmacy technicians, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to support licensed pharmacists in various healthcare settings.

Pharmacy technicians play a crucial role in ensuring patient care by managing tasks such as receiving and filling prescriptions, creating prescription labels, maintaining patient profiles, and processing insurance claims. They work under the supervision of licensed pharmacists in hospitals, retail pharmacies, mail-order pharmacies, and more. The new online program combines theoretical knowledge and practical training to develop competent, entry-level pharmacy technicians ready to enter the field.

"We are thrilled to offer an online option for our Pharmacy Technology program ," said Daniel Sharpe, Dean of Curriculum at Carrington College. "This format allows students to balance their education with other commitments while gaining the experience to work in this essential healthcare role. Our program includes rigorous training in pharmacy calculations, drug distribution systems, and preparation of sterile dosage forms, ensuring our graduates are well-prepared for the workplace."

In addition, the program offers comprehensive training in pharmaceutical and medical terminology, drug distribution methods, and ethical standards in pharmacy practice. It prepares students for entry-level pharmacy technician roles in a variety of healthcare settings, with a curriculum designed to meet state and national standards.

Graduates of the online Pharmacy Technology program will demonstrate the skills and knowledge to function as competent, entry-level pharmacy technicians. They will utilize safe practices in all aspects of pharmacy technology and exhibit ethical behavior in compliance with state laws and regulations. The Pharmacy Technology program is also offered at Carrington College campuses in Albuquerque , Boise , Mesa , Phoenix , Pleasant Hill , Sacramento , San Jose , San Leandro , Spokane , Stockton , and Tucson .

"Our goal is to provide students with multiple pathways to achieve their career ambitions," added Sharpe. "With the launch of this online program, we are opening doors for more students to enter the healthcare field at their own pace."

Learn more about Carrington College and the online Pharmacy Technology program .

Visit carrington/student-consumer-information for important information on program outcomes.

About Carrington College

Established in 1967, Carrington College empowers students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Carrington College offers a diverse range of programs that lead to a Certificate of Achievement, Associate of Science, or Bachelor of Science degree. The college offers programs which prepare students for careers in the medical, dental, veterinary and industrial trades fields. Carrington College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, 428 J Street, Suite 400, Sacramento, CA 95814, (415) 506-0234, an institutional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. Additional information about accreditation, including the filing of complaints against member institutions, can be found at:

SOURCE Carrington College

