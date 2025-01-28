ISI, Terror Outfits Trying To Reorganise In Bangladesh: Assam CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 28 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and terror outfits in Bangladesh are trying to reorganise themselves with the change in in the neighbouring country.

He said: "Efforts are on to form an alliance between ISI and local organisations in Bangladesh, but the people of Assam believe in peace and are not going to come under their influence. We are catching infiltrators every day. We are monitoring the Brahmaputra using modern technology."

Chief Minister Sarma assured that the state's border security remains robust, thanks to nearly complete fencing along its borders with Bangladesh.

Highlighting ongoing monitoring through advanced gadgets, the Chief Minister dismissed concerns about possible intrusions, particularly in light of reported attempts by the ISI and sections of Bangladesh-based groups to collaborate.

"There is no option for them to enter Assam as the border is almost fenced," CM Sarma reiterated, emphasising the effectiveness of the fencing and vigilance along the border.

However, he acknowledged that about 10-12 individuals are being sent back to Bangladesh on average following the change in regime in the neighboring country.

The issue of illegal border crossings has intensified since the political shift in Bangladesh with the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government.

CM Sarma noted that the Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully pushed back thousands of Bangladeshis attempting to cross into Indian territory illegally.

On the issue of insurgency in Assam, CM Sarma expressed optimism about achieving lasting peace.

Referring to Paresh Barua, the elusive Commander-in-Chief of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), the Chief Minister revealed ongoing communication aimed at fostering stability.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma also praised the transformation of Bodoland, which was once plagued by armed militancy.

Describing the region as a "harbinger of peace," he noted that more than 6,000 armed militants have laid down their arms and joined the mainstream.

"There are no militants in Bodoland now. The Bodo and non-Bodo narrative has also dissolved," CM Sarma said, signalling a significant shift in the socio-political landscape of the region.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister expressed confidence in Assam's trajectory toward peace and development.

He emphasised that the state is poised to make significant progress over the next five years, setting itself apart from its peers in the region.