Sonils Eyes Regional Growth, Steps Up As Champion Sponsor For Congo Energy & Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025

Angolan logistics provider Sonils has joined the upcoming Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025 – taking place in Brazzaville from March 24-26 – as a Champion Sponsor. The inaugural CEIF will convene leaders, policymakers and stakeholders to explore opportunities and advancements within the Republic of Congo's burgeoning sector.

Sonils, which serves as the integrated logistics and services arm of Angola's state-owned Sonangol, supports the country's primary onshore oil and supply bases. The company provides support to Angola's oil and gas industry through the provision of facilities and areas allocated for the management of the country's offshore operations.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

Sonils has a history of supporting regional oil production through services related to cargo handling, engineering and the development of specialized oil and gas facilities. By leveraging its established infrastructure and industry knowledge, the company is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in supporting the Congo's energy sector growth.

Having exported its first LNG cargo in February 2024 and with aims to double its crude oil production within the next three years, the Congo is well-positioned to leverage Sonils' expertise in logistics and infrastructure development. The company's experience in managing large-scale logistics operations can assist the Congo in efficiently handling increased production volumes and expanding its export capabilities.

