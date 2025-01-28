Kenya, Burundi, Tanzania Brace For Heavy Rainfall ICPAC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Nairobi: Kenya, Burundi and Tanzania will receive more rainfall than usual in the coming week, leading to floods, the Climate Prediction and Applications Center (ICPAC) of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a regional bloc, said on Tuesday.

ICPAC said in its latest forecast that the three countries could receive up to 200 mm of rainfall per day. "The expected very heavy rainfall is likely to lead to flooding incidents. Communities in high-risk areas are advised to exercise caution during this period," it said.

The IGAD agency noted that the Greater Horn of Africa region would experience higher temperatures of up to 32 degrees Celsius during this period.

The most affected countries are expected to include South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Somalia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Sudan, according to ICPAC.

ICPAC recently forecasted that between March and May, the Greater Horn of Africa countries would experience below-normal rainfall as the region bears the brunt of climate variability.

Up to 67 million people in the region are food insecure due to conflict and climate shocks, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and IGAD.