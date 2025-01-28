Activtrak Surpasses $50M In Annual Recurring Revenue, Achieving 70% Year-Over-Year Enterprise Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Enterprises Turn to ActivTrak to Optimize Workforce Performance with Data-Driven Insights

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced a significant milestone, closing 2024 with over $50 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Driven by 70% year-over-year growth in new enterprise deals and expansions, last year's results affirm ActivTrak's leadership in delivering workforce optimization solutions that help CEOs boost productivity, improve operational efficiency and align workforce analytics with business KPIs.

"Workforce optimization is an ongoing and essential challenge for today's leaders, and ActivTrak is uniquely positioned to address it," said CEO Heidi Farris . "By combining workforce compliance, productivity management and planning in a single platform, we empower organizations to integrate workforce analytics into daily operations and make data-driven decisions to maximize the value of their workforce investments. As a result, many customers now view ActivTrak as critical to running their business - and they have impressive ROI to show for it."

One such customer is Parts ASAP, a North American supplier of parts for agricultural, construction and industrial equipment. Following a period of rapid growth through 18 acquisitions, Parts ASAP used ActivTrak to enhance productivity tracking, strengthen data security and streamline technology across its 700 employees in 40 locations. These efforts led to a 28% increase in productivity per employee, translating to 12,000 additional hours of productivity per month.

"We measure revenue by headcount and have had a constant increase in that, translating to $6.82M in added value through expense reduction and revenue gain," said John B. Fraser, CIO of Parts ASAP. We're talking about a 122X ROI which is practically unheard of."

Parts ASAP's success reflects the powerful impact ActivTrak provides to customers. In 2024, that impact was amplified by key accomplishments, including:



Growth : surpassed $50M in ARR with 70% year-over-year enterprise growth

Customers : added more than 2,000 new customers, including Alo Yoga, Gold's Gym SoCal, Lionsgate, Outsourced Doers, Principal LP, Rooms To Go and Signant Health.

Product Innovation :



Introduced Essentials Plus to provide expanded visibility, alarms, reporting and goal-setting capabilities for small to large organizations



Delivered new Headcount Planning features that help organizations identify untapped capacity and optimize workforce investments



Added new potential false activity alarms to help detect and respond to mouse jigglers or other activity mimicking behaviors



Launched AI-Powered Summaries for managers that compare team productivity to typical patterns and predict the likelihood of them achieving their goals

Launched ActivTrak Academy to provide tailored learning experiences, including in-person classes and one-on-one tutoring, with a focus on change management best practices to maximize workplace productivity initiatives

Research Leadership : published the third annual State of the Workplace report , analyzing data from over 135,000 employees across 958 companies, and new benchmark data providing the first measurable look at the impact of work location on productivity

Industry Recognition : ranked No. 2335 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 468 on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 TM, marking the fifth consecutive year to be featured on both lists; named a notable vendor by Forrester in The People Analytics Solutions Landscape, Q1 2024; and collected a record 251 G2 report mentions, including 50 user-nominated badges for High Performer, Best Relationship and Best Estimated ROI

Awards & Honors : received the AI Marketing Innovation of the Year Award from the Product Marketing Alliance; a Silver Excellence Award for Best Advance in HR Predictive Analytics Technology from Brandon Hall Group; a Buyer's Choice Award from TrustRadius; and the first-ever Gold Reworked IMPACT Award for Most Innovative Workplace Productivity Solution People & Culture : named to multiple workplace-related 'best-of' lists, including the Built In Best Places to Work , and the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and Best Workplaces in Texas , both via Great Place To Work CertificationTM

ActivTrak thought leadership was also featured in more than 75 top-tier media outlets, including AXIOS, Bloomberg, Fast Company, Financial Times, Forbes , Fortune, NPR, US News, Wall Street Journal and Yahoo! News, and its expansive feature set earned consistently high praise from leading reviewers at Business News Daily, Business, Forbes Advisor, MSN, Software Advice, Tech Bullion, TechRadar, Techstory and others, who noted:

ActivTrak's advanced workforce insights and analytics distinguish it from the competition... Productivity coaching can be a valuable way to get the most out of your workforce analytics, but it isn't something many competitors offer. – Business

ActivTrak is our pick as the best employee monitoring software for analytics . . . because it offers comprehensive workforce insights such as activity tracking, website and app monitoring, content filtering, and alerts. - BusinessNewsDaily

Overall, ActivTrak offers a compelling suite of services sure to benefit many businesses looking for a competitive edge to increase their productivity. – TechRadar

Later this quarter, the ActivTrak Productivity Lab will publish its fourth annual State of the Workplace report examining digital workplace behavior across productivity, engagement and technology, with a focus on new location insights and how AI adoption shapes the workplace.

And coming soon, ActivTrak will deliver a robust portfolio of new workforce analytics features that support its growing footprint among enterprise customers, including: Activity Alignment; Schedule Adherence; and a wide range of BI integrations that address blindspots around customer service productivity, software license usage and more.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps organizations improve performance and optimize productivity. Our workforce intelligence platform transforms work activity data into actionable insights, providing the only complete solution with employee monitoring, productivity and performance management, and workforce planning capabilities that deliver measurable ROI. More than 9,500 customers trust ActivTrak's award-winning technology which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2. ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners. To learn more visit: .

