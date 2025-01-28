UNLEASHED BRANDS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF WATER WINGS SWIM SCHOOL

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The of Water Wings represents an exciting step forward for Unleashed Brands as we expand into the swim category," said Michael Browning, Jr., Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "This addition aligns seamlessly with our mission by equipping kids with confidence, critical life skills and a lifelong love of and growth. Swimming is not only a fun activity but also an essential, lifesaving skill and we're proud to add Water Wings to our platform of brands serving families."

Founded in 2003 by Avi and Tracy Shafshak, Water Wings is committed to teaching lifesaving swim skills in a safe, fun, and engaging environment. With a robust curriculum designed for swimmers of all ages and skill levels from infants as young as 3 months to adults-the school offers group and private lessons, recreational swim teams, baby pool time, swim camps, and more.

Water Wings currently operates indoor facilities across Nevada, California, Idaho, and Texas and has earned a strong reputation for excellence in swim education and water safety. As part of the growth plan, Unleashed Brands will launch a national franchise program for the brand. Avi Shafshak will remain at the helm as Brand President under the Unleashed Brands platform. His deep expertise and unwavering passion will be instrumental as Water Wings leverages Unleashed Brands' resources and support to scale and expand its impact nationwide.

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children under four, making Water Wings' mission essential to addressing this critical need. By creating a positive and engaging environment, Water Wings not only teaches kids how to swim but also builds their confidence, promotes water safety, and empowers families with vital skills for a safer future.

"Unleashed Brands' proven platform and commitment to growth align perfectly with our vision for Water Wings," said Avi Shafshak. "By leveraging Unleashed Brands' resources, technology, and marketing systems, we're excited to expand our reach, open more locations, and positively impact even more children and families with lifesaving swim instruction."

Unleashed Brands will function as the parent company of Water Wings, as it does for its other leading franchised youth enrichment brands, including Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts. Backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, Unleashed Brands continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve families as parents seek to "Build Great Kids."

To learn more about Unleashed Brands and its portfolio of brands, visit UnleashedBrands .

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learnin , Snapology , XP League , Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School . The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands .

About Water Wings

Founded in 2003, Water Wings Swim School provides year-round swim instruction for children and adults in a safe, fun, and engaging environment. With programs for all ages and skill levels, Water Wings offers group and private lessons, recreational swim teams, baby pool time, swim camps, and more. Currently operating indoor facilities across Nevada, California, Idaho, and Texas, Water Wings is dedicated to teaching lifesaving swim skills and fostering a lifelong love for swimming. For more information, visit WaterWingsSwimSchool .

