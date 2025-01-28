عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Newlake Capital Partners To Participate In The Inaugural LD Micro Summit February 3Rd-4Th


1/28/2025 9:16:51 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW CANAAN, Conn., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or“NewLake”), a leading provider of Real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and CEO, will present at the inaugural LD Micro Summit, to be held February 3-4, 2025 at the Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

LD Micro Fort Lauderdale Summit
Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday , February 4, 2025, at 1:20 p.m. ET
Presentation Location: Lakeview Room

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ... .

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through long-term, single-tenant triple net sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries. For more information, please visit .

Contact Information:
Lisa Meyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
...

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
...
PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
KCSA Strategic Communications
...
PH: (570) 209-2947


MENAFN28012025004107003653ID1109138973


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search