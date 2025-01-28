Newlake Capital Partners To Participate In The Inaugural LD Micro Summit February 3Rd-4Th
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW CANAAN, Conn., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or“NewLake”), a leading provider of Real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and CEO, will present at the inaugural LD Micro Summit, to be held February 3-4, 2025 at the Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
LD Micro Fort Lauderdale Summit
Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday , February 4, 2025, at 1:20 p.m. ET
Presentation Location: Lakeview Room
About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through long-term, single-tenant triple net sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries. For more information, please visit .
