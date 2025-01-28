New Survey From Aeroflow Sleep Reveals Disparities Around Women’S Sleep Health

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The proprietary survey found 60% of women feel their sleep is negatively impacting their day-to-day activities, yet more than half have never spoken to their doctor about their sleep health

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Sleep , a national durable medical equipment (DME) provider specializing in CPAP supplies, today announced the results of a proprietary survey that highlights the lack of sleep quality women face, and the shortage of care provided for women's sleep health.

Research shows that women need more sleep than men due to hormonal fluctuations at different stages of life, and they are also more prone to conditions such as anxiety and depression – all of which are only exacerbated by sleep issues. However, despite the importance of sleep for women's overall health, Aeroflow Sleep's survey of more than 1,000 adult women suggests the majority of women are not receiving quality sleep, nor are their doctors providing the care and resources to assist them.

Notable survey results include:



Despite more than 75% of women saying they get seven hours of sleep a day, only 3% of women stated they never feel tired during the day, meaning 98% of those surveyed are either sometimes or always tired during the day.

56% of women surveyed need a nap to function better during the day.

Almost half (44%) of women surveyed have never discussed their sleep health with their healthcare provider and 52% stated their doctor has never asked about their sleep quality.

More than 65% of women wish their doctors provided more sleep supplies and resources for them.

Less than half of doctors (42%) have provided women with sleep health resources and supplies. More than 70% believe their sleep is impacting their mental health either sometimes or every day.

“These survey results indicate a major lack of sleep health care for women in the United States and an inherent need for more emphasis around sleep education and access to sleep resources in our healthcare system,” said Dr. Carleara Weiss, Sleep Science Advisor at Aeroflow Sleep.“The findings highlight a public health concern regarding women's healthcare access and health outcomes. Nearly half of the respondents have never been asked about sleep health or quality during a doctor's visit, and more than half wished they received resources and supplies to sleep better. Lack of sleep has several consequences for overall health, including increased risk for cardiovascular disorders and dementia. We hope to increase sleep health awareness for women, healthcare professionals, and the wellness industry.”

“At Aeroflow Sleep, our mission has always been to advocate and help individuals sleep well and live better,” said Joey Sasvari, Director of Aeroflow Sleep.“These results show that as an industry, we must continue fighting for better sleep health resources and access for individuals all over the country. Sleep health deserves the same amount of attention as any other care, and we are committed to increasing awareness and education to improve the lives of women everywhere.”

To view the full findings of the survey please click here .

