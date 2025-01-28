Servicetrade™ Announces Integration With The Compliance Engine™ By BRYCER To Automate AHJ Reporting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fire Protection Contractors Eliminate Manual AHJ Compliance Reporting and Streamline Scheduling and Inspection, Testing, and Maintenance Workflows to Meet Requirements While Increasing Revenue

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade , an innovative software designed to enhance business value and optimize operations for commercial mechanical and fire contractors, today announced the integration of its popular platform with The Compliance Engine by BRYCER, the market-leading platform for Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) fire system inspection compliance. BRYCER partners with hundreds of AHJs, including states, counties, cities, municipalities, and fire departments across the U.S., to enable timely digital compliance reporting.

ServiceTrade Chief Product Officer Brook Bock summarized the importance of the integration:“All commercial buildings are required to comply with National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) and local regulations for equipment inspections and safety. BRYCER leads the market with its extensive network of hundreds of AHJs nationwide, helping fire protection contractors meet the specific requirements of each jurisdiction. ServiceTrade helps contractors track inspection requirements, streamline workflows, and now simplify reporting via direct integration with The Compliance Engine. It's a win for contractors and their clients by enabling more inspections to be scheduled, completed, and submitted to the AHJ on time. The integration makes it easier for contractors to maximize inspection revenue while eliminating manual compliance data entry to AHJs.”

Sheri Marler, Billing Supervisor at Marmic Fire & Safety, shared,“ServiceTrade and The Compliance Engine integration will transform our workflow by creating a seamless, automated system that eliminates manual uploads. This integration will not only save our team significant time, it will also enhance accuracy.” Marler continued,“The ability to track and clear deficiencies automatically is particularly important, and it will deliver both time savings and improved precision for our operations.”

The ServiceTrade platform is specifically designed for the recurring nature of inspection, testing, and maintenance (ITM) work and for reducing the inherent liability risk of the fire protection services industry. Automating inspection scheduling, generating NFPA compliance reports, and submitting them digitally to AHJs save contractors time and reduce errors. ServiceTrade's NFPA-compliant inspection forms, inspection deficiency management workflows, recurring ITM scheduling, and reporting capabilities dramatically improve fire service contractors' efficiency. ServiceTrade's integration with The Compliance Engine automates interactions with AHJs and eliminates manual data entry and reporting. The results are increases in efficiency, more repair revenue through inspection deficiency management, and stronger client relationships.

“We're proud to partner with BRYCER, the leader in the business,” continued Ms. Bock. The Compliance Engine is widely recognized as the platform with the most connections to AHJs in the U.S. It helps them track and manage inspections, testing, and maintenance for commercial fire protection systems in their jurisdiction.

Bryan Schultz, co-founder of BRYCER said,“Automating inspection reporting has been proven to increase the number of fire protection systems tested and repaired by as much as 72%. BRYCER integration with ServiceTrade will enable commercial service contractors to efficiently increase compliance through on-time safety inspections, which benefits their business, the building owner, and the AHJ.”

ABOUT SERVICETRADE:

ServiceTrade, Inc. is a software platform for commercial mechanical, fire, and life safety contractors. During a chronic skilled labor shortage, ServiceTrade helps commercial contractors increase profit by improving service and project operations, increasing technician productivity, selling more service agreements, and growing customer loyalty. Located in Durham, North Carolina, ServiceTrade was founded in 2012 to automate and streamline the commercial mechanical and fire protection industry and has grown to have more than 1,300+ customers. More than 10% of the commercial or industrial buildings in the United States are serviced by contractors using ServiceTrade. Learn more at .

