The Ultimate Ben & Jerry's Experience Is Here: NEW Sundaes!

Ben & Jerry's Sundaes line includes four delectable, over-the-top concoctions – each flavor features chunks and swirls, with a decadent whipped topping layer and even more chunks sprinkled on top, of course.



Cookie Vermont-ster Sundae: Inspired by the classic Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop Sundae, Cookie Vermont-ster includes classic vanilla ice cream with chocolate chip cookies and chocolate chocolate chip cookies, topped with vanilla whipped topping, fudge swirls and fudge chips. It's everything you'd ever want in a Sundae!



Dulce-Delish Sundae: Perhaps the MOST indulgent Sundae flavor, there's salted caramel ice cream with pecan toffee pieces and caramel swirls, topped with caramel whipped topping with caramel swirls and satisfying sea salt fudge chunks.



Choco-lotta Cheesecake Sundae: Bring on the chocolate cookie indulgence! With chocolate cheesecake ice cream, chocolate cookies and chocolate chocolate cookie swirls, it's topped with a dreamy vanilla whipped topping, fudge swirls and sea salt fudge chunks.

Turtle Sundae: This Sundae starts with a buttery ice cream base chock-full of fudge-covered almonds and pretzel swirls, complete with vanilla whipped topping, caramel swirls and fudge-covered pretzel pieces. A sweet and salty bonanza if you will!

"I like to think of each Sundae as a textural treasure hunt, starting with that thick and creamy ice cream that you already know and love, nestled below a layer of rich whipped topping and covered in the perfect balance of the most decadent swirls and chunks you have ever met," said Flavor Guru Natalia Butler. "Our Flavor Gurus built the perfect Sundae so our fans can enjoy at home, and... it delivers. Oh, and my personal favorite: Turtle Sundae."

Of course, the best place fans can enjoy a sundae is at a local Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop. As the next best thing, Ben & Jerry's Sundaes will be hitting shelves across the US beginning this month at an MSRP of $4.99-$6.49. Inspired by the success of its Sundae line across the pond in Europe, Ben & Jerry's is excited to bring this extra-indulgent product to its U.S. fans. To learn more and find Sundaes available near you, fans can visit

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $4.5 MM in 2024 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.

