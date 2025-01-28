Kellerman Consulting Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "A year ago, Kellerman Consulting set the goal to differentiate ourselves from other food safety consulting and ISO consulting companies by establishing and implementing an ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification program. Our team worked together to achieve ISO 9001:2015 certification ahead of schedule. We wanted to demonstrate to our clients that we are successfully applying the same standards to our business that we are helping them apply to their own companies," says Mickey Kellerman, President at Kellerman Consulting.

Kellerman Consulting's purpose is to provide value both to clients by staying with them until they pass their certification audits and to the industries they serve by creating free food safet and ISO trainin videos and educational resources.

Kellerman Consulting offers services to the food and beverage industr and other industrie across the supply chain such as Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense, Engineering Services, Professional Services, Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Automotive, Railroads, Metals and Materials, Printing and Packaging, IT Service Management, Sustainability, Recycling, Chemicals and more.

Since 2017, Kellerman Consulting has written food safety certification programs such as SQF, BRCGS, FSSC 22000, PrimusGFS, cGMP, GMP and HACCP and ISO certification programs and Quality Management System (QMS) certification programs such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 13485 and AS9100 for 800+ clients nationwide, guided them through implementation, trained them and assured that they passed their certification audits.

Kellerman Consulting is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and has 8 additional offices located in Los Angeles, CA, Seattle, WA, Houston, TX, Chicago, IL, Detroit, MI, Ocala, FL, Charleston, SC, and Nashville, TN and is available for onsite client visits to all 50 states. All of Kellerman Consulting's food safety and quality consultants are full-time employees and are well-versed in Kellerman Consulting's repeatable and reliable process. Responsive, straightforward, and dedicated to their customers, the Kellerman Consulting team has developed a reputation throughout the supply chain for consistently getting successful outcomes for their clients.

For more information, please contact Phoebe Kellerman, Business Support Manager, (800) 535-1376, [email protected]

