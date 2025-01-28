Landmark Properties Announces 2024 Company Milestones

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "These achievements are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our entire team," said Wes Rogers, President and CEO of Landmark Properties. "Their unwavering commitment to excellence has enabled us to achieve significant growth and further solidify our position as a leader in the student industry."

Key highlights in 2024 include:



International Expansion – Landmark expanded its footprint to the UK and European markets with the opening of a London office and the appointment of a dedicated team focused on development and acquisitions in the region.



Industry-Leading Construction Volume – With over $4.6 billion in active construction volume in 2024, Landmark's in-house general contractor, Landmark Construction continues to add to its industry leading track record of project deliveries.



Significant Growth in Assets Under Management – Through strategic acquisitions and new developments, Landmark increased its assets under management to $15 billion in 2024 .



Robust Transaction Volume – Landmark achieved an impressive $3 billion in transaction volume throughout the year.



Team Growth – Landmark has continued to add talented team members across all its business lines culminating in 1,400+ employees by December 2024



Industry Rankings – Landmark has been ranked the Top Developer of student housing 7 out of the last 8 years by Student Housing Business. Landmark also ranked #4 and #6, respectively, on the 2024 Student Housing Business lists of Top Owners and Managers.



Awards and Recognition – Landmark and Landmark Construction were recognized with several project awards:



Tradition at 777 was awarded with a 2024 CoStar Impact Award for Sale/Acquisition of the Year.



The Standard at Seattle was recognized by NAHB's Best in American Living competition with a Silver Award in the Student Housing category.



Landmark Construction was also recognized by Engineering News-Record with several Best Regional Project awards including:





The Standard at Seattle was selected as the winner in Residential/Hospitality in the Northwest region.





The Standard at Bloomington was given an Award of Merit for Residential/Hospitality in the Midwest region.



The Mark Austin was given an Award of Merit for Residential/Hospitality in Texas & Louisiana region. Student Housing Business recognized The Standard at Seattle as the Innovator Award winner for Best Use of Green & Sustainable Construction/Development. The Standard at College Park was also recognized for the Best Bandwidth and Connectivity Solution.

The ongoing resilience of the student housing sector continues to attract a variety of institutional investors. Demand for quality student housing, combined with Landmark Properties' decades of experience and fully-integrated development, design, construction and management functions, continues to attract new partners while maintaining strong relationships across the institutional investment space.

