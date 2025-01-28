(MENAFN- Sky Communications) Gurugram, January 24Fixderma, the popular dermat-prescribed skincare brand hosted a highly successful event at DLF Magnolias, focusing on critical health issues faced by women. The event brought together over 100 women and featured an esteemed panel of experts who engaged in a meaningful discussion on often misunderstood and overlooked topics like hormonal imbalances, PCOD, PCOS, perimenopause, and menopause.

The panel included Ms. Ishi Khosla, a leading nutritionist; Dr. Anjali Kumar, senior consultant gynecologist; Dr. Deepti Dhillon, an expert in skin health; and Shaily Mehrotra, Co-Founder & CEO of Fixderma, who collectively addressed the emotional, physical, and dermatological impacts of hormonal health.

Reflecting on the event, Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and Co-founder shar“d: “It was truly inspiring to see so many women open up about their experiences and actively participate in the discussion. At Fixderma, our goal is to not only provide effective skin solutions but also to empower women to make informed health related decisions.”



Dr. Anjali Kumar highlighted“ “Perimenopause and menopause bring about significant changes in a w’man’s body, ’nd it’s essential to recognize these signs early on. Conditions like PCOS are also becoming more common due to poor lifestyle choices. Women need to prioritize their health and take care of the”selves.”

Ms. Ishi Khosla emphasized the role of n“trition: “A balanced diet is key during these phases. Foods rich in omega-3s, antioxidants, and essential vitamins can help combat many of the symptoms women face during menopause”and beyond.”

Dr. Deepti Dhillon shared practical advice “or skincare: “Hormonal changes during menopause can cause dryness, thinning, and pigmentation issues. Incorporating hydrating serums with hyaluronic acid and moisturizers with ceramides and peptides can help maintain glowin”, healthy skin.”

Established in 2010, Fixderma is a leading dermatologist prescribed skincare company known for its innovative approach to skin health. Started with a clear vision of - Fixing your Derm, Fixderma has garnered global recognition, exporting to over 40 countries. Their premium skincare range serves as a bridge between prescription-based treatments and over-the-counter cosmetics, addressing various skin issues such as aging, acne, dryness, and hyperpigmentation. Today, Fixderma is trusted by over 15,000+ dermatologists who prescribe our products to ’heir patients. We’re also proud to be preferred sellers across leading marketplaces and recently opened our first flagship store in Gurgaon in 2024, bringing our promise directly to consumers.





MENAFN28012025003865001431ID1109138625