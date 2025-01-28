MELTRIC® Corporation Showcases Advanced Electrical Safety Solutions At IPPE 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MELTRIC Food & Bev Applications

MELTRIC to participate at IPPE 2025, booth B43045, at the Georgia World Center in Atlanta, Georgia, from January 28-30, 2025.

- Keith Stofik, Regional Sales Manager - EastFRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MELTRICCorporation, an leader in electrical safety solutions, announces its participation at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) 2025, showcasing its innovative Switch-Rated plug and receptacle technology. Food processing professionals can experience MELTRIC's latest safety innovations at booth B43045 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, from January 28-30, 2025.In an era where production efficiency and workplace safety are requirements, MELTRIC's Switch-Rated devices have emerged as the gold standard for electrical connectivity in food processing environments. These devices are specifically engineered to address the unique challenges of meat, poultry, egg, and animal food processing facilities, where reliable power connection and worker safety are critical."Our Switch-Rated technology represents a significant advancement in electrical safety and operational efficiency for food processing facilities," said Keith Stofik, Regional Sales Manager – East, at MELTRIC Corporation. "At IPPE 2025, we're demonstrating how our solutions not only enhance workplace safety but also contribute to increased productivity and reduced maintenance costs."Advanced MELTRIC Features:1. Enhanced Safety Protocol: UL/CSA listed Switch-Rated devices feature advanced safety mechanisms, including dead-front safety shutters and enclosed arc chambers, providing unmatched protection during connection and disconnection.2. Industry-Leading Durability: Engineered to withstand extreme conditions with Type 4X/IP69/IP69K water resistance and operational capability from -40°F to 140°F, ensuring reliability in demanding food processing environments.3. Streamlined Maintenance: Push-button disconnection and plug-and-play functionality enable quick equipment changes and reduce maintenance downtime.4. Versatile Application Range: Available in 20-200 Amp configurations with up to 100 horsepower capacity, supporting diverse processing equipment requirements.5. Regulatory Compliance: Full NFPA 70E compliance ensures adherence to the latest safety standards for normal operations.MELTRIC's presence at IPPE 2025 underscores its commitment to advancing electrical safety in food processing operations. Visitors to booth B43045 will have the opportunity to:. Experience hands-on demonstrations of Switch-Rated devices. Consult with MELTRIC engineers about specific application requirements. Learn about the latest innovations in electrical safety technology. Discover cost-saving strategies for maintenance and operations"Food processing facilities face unique challenges in maintaining both operational efficiency and safety standards," added Stofik. "Our Switch-Rated devices provide a solution that addresses both concerns, offering peace of mind while maximizing productivity."IPPE 2025 attendees are invited to visit booth B43045 to explore how MELTRIC's innovations can enhance their facility's safety and efficiency. Facilities interested in experiencing the benefits of MELTRIC's technology can request a complimentary product sample at offer.About MELTRICMELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles, including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTORTM technology and push-button circuit disconnection. Their product line includes multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website at .Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, ...

