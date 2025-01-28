Godaddy: Boost Your Business At The New Year With Digital Tools To Help Drive E-Commerce Growth And Marketing Success

(MENAFN- APO Group)

As the new year gets started, small businesses owners are gearing up for the year to come. To help businesses get started early on to drive their sales growth throughout the year, GoDaddy ( ) offers a suite of AI-powered tools designed to help small businesses get found online, streamline e-commerce, optimize marketing strategies, and boost customer engagement in a competitive market.

A New Year, A New Opportunity

As 2025 gets started, businesses have an opportunity to prepare themselves to make the most of digital opportunities to help their business grow. Small business owners are shown to be more open to using artificial intelligence where they believe it will help impact their businesses. GoDaddy's Entrepreneurship survey global results showed that 68% said they will use artificial intelligence in marketing and 55% said they would use it in business planning and strategy. GoDaddy Airo ( ), an AI-powered experience, is designed to save small business owners time in establishing their online presence and attract new customers by realizing the benefits of using AI technologies to help their business be more efficient and drive growth.

Build a Strong Digital Presence for 2025

As businesses transition into the new year, setting a solid digital strategy is crucial. Having a professional website tailored for a business can help to raise business visibility and online reach as more people go online first to check where to eat, where to shop and where to visit. With GoDaddy Airo's customizable experience included with any new domain purchase, along with a new domain, a business can then instantly build a website, logo and more.

Additionally, GoDaddy's digital marketing tool ( ) allows businesses to create personalized, targeted marketing campaigns. Businesses can engage with customers by offering exclusive discounts, promoting limited time offers, and creating festive promotions to help drive new customer conversions.

GoDaddy's SEO tools help businesses optimize their websites for local search, ensuring that they rank higher on search engines and attract more potential customers. These tools can help businesses directly connect with their target audience and integrate with driving sales via social channels, which when integrated together with a website, strengthens a business' overall digital presence.

Tailored Promotion Strategies for Businesses

Holiday seasons are often a key period for businesses to connect with customers to help drive sales and build revenue. GoDaddy's tools are designed to help local businesses tap into the full potential of shopping seasons during the year, including peak shopping times. GoDaddy Websites + Marketing with online store makes it easy for businesses to set up an online store as a part of their website with localized payment options, multi-currency support, and a user-friendly design. This enables businesses to cater to diverse audiences and meet their customers' needs throughout the year and especially during busy festive periods.

"With increased interest in building websites and selling online, it's important for businesses to recognize their specific customer needs,” says Selina Bieber, Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy.“The GoDaddy Airo AI-powered experience, helps small businesses get online quickly with a professional website and integrates with social media platforms, helping small business owners create a digital presence without spending hours working on it," she adds.

Leverage Data with Analytics to Drive Results

Understanding customer behavior and trends can be key to successful customer engagement strategies. GoDaddy's website analytics offer valuable insights, helping businesses track user activity, measuring campaign performance, and adjust strategies in real-time. By using these insights, business owners can optimize their websites and promotional offers to better cater to their audience's needs.

With GoDaddy's digital tools and solutions, businesses can build a robust digital presence while also gain efficiencies by streamlining their operations by automating invoicing, managing inventory, and offering a mobile-friendly shopping experience. These tools allow entrepreneurs to focus on engaging with their customers and growing their business, while GoDaddy supports the technical aspects of presenting their digital presence.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GoDaddy.

About GoDaddy:

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit .