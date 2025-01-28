Zscaler Now Offers Natively Integrated Zero Trust Solution For RISE With SAP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zscaler Private Access provides secure and agile cloud access for customers using RISE with SAP

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security and an SAP partner, is now offering customers its Zero Trust Access (ZTNA) service, natively integrated within RISE with SAP. Zscaler Private AccessTM (ZPATM) for SAP, delivered through the Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform, helps enable SAP customers with on-prem ERP workloads to simplify and de-risk their cloud migration, without the complexity and risk associated with traditional VPNs.

As per Zscaler's 2024 VPN Risk report , 56% of organizations have been targets of cyberattacks exploiting VPN security vulnerabilities in the last year. These incidents underscore the growing imperative to move away from traditional perimeter-based defenses towards a more robust Zero Trust architecture to enable secure access to an organization's most critical ERP infrastructure.

By running ZPA within customers' containerized RISE with SAP cloud environments, Zscaler can deliver native zero trust connectivity to SAP S/4HANA Cloud applications across deployment models, including multi-cloud or hybrid cloud. With this foundation, Zscaler also empowers customers with Zscaler Data Protection for compliance and Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) with Zscaler Digital ExperienceTM (ZDXTM) for an improved user experience.

Businesses that use RISE with SAP can leverage ZPA to benefit from:



Secure, Agile Cloud Access: RISE with SAP combines all the components that businesses need to pursue their business transformation strategies securely. With the integration of ZPA within RISE with SAP, customers can eliminate traditional firewalls and VPNs which unlocks cloud agility and improves security and compliance.

Natively supported Zero Trust protection : By provisioning Zscaler connectors natively, Zero Trust access is enabled within the RISE with SAP environment, without the need for traditional VPNs. This ensures that customers can run their technology operations in a managed, secure cloud infrastructure with built-in security and data protection.

Secure access for workforce and business partners: ZPA delivers seamless client-based and client-less Zero Trust connectivity, ensuring secure, direct access for employees and third parties from anywhere to RISE with SAP applications and resources.



Corporate, Customer and GSI Quotes

“Customers have been using the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange to protect their SAP workloads across a large range of SAP applications for years,” said Punit Minocha, EVP, Business Development & Corporate Strategy at Zscaler.“Now, we are launching a solution that natively integrates within RISE with SAP to facilitate the secure migration of workloads to a managed service and provides improved user-friendliness by eliminating the burden of traditional firewalls and VPNs. Customers achieve application modernization while also securing remote access to business-critical applications and therefore facilitating the 'working from anywhere' culture that is so important to today's workforce.”

“The integration of Zscaler Private Access with RISE with SAP enables streamlined Zero Trust security across SAP applications, providing secure access for users and partners while supporting compliance and performance, no matter where their workforce, apps or data resides,” said Roland Costea, Chief Information Security Office, SAP Enterprise Cloud Services.

“Using Zscaler Private Access platform, we can confidently enable secure, remote access to SAP resources while maintaining the flexibility and scalability needed,” said Tobias Thörmann, Network Security Architect, Volkswagen AG.“This new integrated solution that Zscaler and SAP have created is an important capability to support our digital transformation with secure cloud services.”

“Zscaler's ZPA integration with RISE with SAP marks a significant step forward in securing and optimizing enterprise applications in the cloud,” said Georgios Billios, Group Service Manager, Siemens AG.“By seamlessly connecting users to SAP services while maintaining the highest standards of security and performance, this partnership empowers organizations to innovate and scale with confidence in today's digital landscape, which we will evaluate in our own RISE with SAP implementations.”

“This innovative solution will enable organizations like ours to enhance the security and reliability of our SAP applications,” said Nataliia Iskra, Head of IT Security Operations, Deutsche Börse.“By enabling secure, zero-trust access to critical systems without the need for traditional VPNs, Zscaler empowers our teams to work with confidence, no matter where they are. This innovative approach reduces risk, ensures regulatory compliance, and ultimately strengthens the foundation of our IT security strategy.”

“Using Zscaler's ZPA solution to securely access SAP applications is a strategic move for organizations aiming to fortify their enterprise security,” said Britta Simms, Managing Director, Accenture.“Moving beyond traditional perimeter defenses like VPNs allows organizations to ensure that every access request is validated based on identity, context, and risk. This continuous authentication model is essential for protecting SAP applications in the cloud, enabling organizations to embrace digital transformation while maintaining a robust security posture.”

“Modern organizations operate SAP systems across a hybrid landscape and today's distributed workers need access to these systems from different locations,” said Sachin Singh, Managing Director, Deloitte & Touche LLP.“This new solution offered jointly by Zscaler and SAP simplifies migration of SAP applications to the cloud by allowing users to have a consistent, secure experience, no matter where these applications are hosted. With our deep technical cybersecurity knowledge and this new solution from Zscaler and SAP, we can help clients navigate data protection compliance while utilizing digital experience monitoring for optimizing user experience during the migration.”

Join us for our exclusive virtual event featuring leaders from SAP, Siemens, Volkswagen, Deutsche Börse, Deloitte, Accenture, and Capgemini, in which they will discuss the partnership in detail. Register here .

For more information on the latest Zscaler and SAP integration, please visit - .

