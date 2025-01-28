House Of Craven Auctions Proudly Expands To The State Of Louisiana

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

House of Craven Auction House

House of Craven is a luxury Auction House offering a wide range of unique and valuable items at its Auction and Estate Sale Services

- Jennifer N. Higgins, Auctioneer

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- House of Craven is excited to announce its expansion to Louisiana! The House of Craven's Jennifer N. Higgins, Owner and Auctioneer, obtained an Auction License Number LA-2220 in the State of Louisiana. Mine Run Holdings, LLC (D/B/A: House of Craven) is now a registered business entity with the Louisiana's Secretary of State's Office. House of Craven is licensed in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina.

House of Craven is America's Auction House offering a wide range of unique and valuable items at its online Auction events. The President and Auctioneer, Jennifer N. Higgins, stated: "House of Craven's decision to expand was the increased consignments from Estate and Fine Art Collectors in New Orleans." She went on to add, "the hundreds of years of history in Louisiana eaves a vast treasure trove of unique and rare historical items, particularly in New Orleans. In addition, the Sports Memorabilia Market and Collectibles Market have exploded in the region".

As the Auctioneer, Jennifer Higgins, combines the passions for ART + Technology + Business in every Auction. Jennifer N. Higgins (Auction License Number LA-2220) is excited to host upcoming Louisiana Consignment Events throughout 2025. A commitment to quality, historic value and beauty underpins each of the House of Craven's unique and rear acquisitions. Have a similar item to sell? Consider selling with House of Craven. Start consigning today and join the community of passionate collectors for brands such as: Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Elizabeth Locke, David Webb, Verdura, or Buccellati. House of Craven also holds Fine ART auctions in categories such as: American ART, European ART, Modern & Contemporary ART, Old Master Paintings, and Photographs.

Today, House of Craven's mission is to cultivate a dynamic online marketplace where those exceptional items find their rightful owners, and transparency reigns supreme. The "Modernity Meets Antiquity" tagline encompasses the vision and global brand proposition for the House of Craven's Louisiana expansion. The experienced team of professionals act as guides through the Auction Consignment or Bidding process or the Estate Sales process to ensure a seamless experience. House of Craven is a dynamic company with a reputation for professional, personalized, and discreet service. The House of Craven Trusts & Estates Department offers services to professional advisors, fiduciaries, executors and beneficiaries for the valuation and disposition of tangible personal property. Your Trusts & Estates Specialist will act as your primary contact throughout all stages of the valuation and sale process, advising you on how to best sell the property in order to achieve the highest returns for your single item or large collection spanning multiple categories from a life well lived: Fine Art | Louisiana Antiques and Collectibles | Rare Books | Gold Coins & US Currency | Classic Motorcars | Estate Jewelry & Iconic Watches | Mid-Century Modern Furnishings and Home Decor.

House of Craven Auction and Estate Services Offers:

- Live Online auctions transmitted worldwide from our Miami, Florida office or West Palm Beach Auction Warehouse, Salesroom and Exhibition Gallery;

- Live, interactive internet bidding with House of Craven's“BidLive!” technology, Mobile App on iOS (Apple Store) or Android (Google Play) (Available for Free Download); and simultaneously via other auction platforms;

- A wide range of object values at auction, ensuring we can accommodate more of your property;

- Flexible seller's commissions and fees;

- Coordination of transport to House of Craven;

- Insured storage;

- Auction catalogues with biographical introductions for private collections;

- Live telephone bidding and absentee biddings;

- Optional outright purchase of property and Private Treaty Sales; and

- Comprehensive liquidation of entire estates or collections, with property of moderate value handled by House of Craven's online-only auction subsidiary, Greater Miami Exchange, LLC.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, House of Craven owns additional offices, warehouses and a Gallery Event Space Showroom in West Palm Beach. House of Craven ART Gallery will be opening in the Fall 2025, once renovations have been completed on the newly acquired Antique Row property, located at 3612 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL. Art-market demand is all about access-if House of Craven can provide really great access to really transformative Art, then that works for all parties. House of Craven can conduct private sales, at fixed prices, which can involve galleries and dealers. This mechanism is gradually becoming a larger part of our auction business, integrating private selling exhibitions and opportunities into our services. In doing so, House of Craven encourages ART specialists to engage clients in both public Auctions and Private Sales, dissolving the boundaries separating the two, while prioritizing the collector's needs. House of Craven can curate shows in Galleries to build brand awareness. The House of Craven's new ART Gallery benefits from new visitors and potential collectors from around the world, as well as a portion of the sales.

House of Craven is strategically situated to serve families and fiduciaries in all areas of the country. House of Craven excel in presenting property from estates and collections to a vast network of the world's leading private collectors, advisors, dealers and curators. With creative outreach in both traditional and digital media, House of Craven's Auctions are seen by buyers throughout the world.

Whether you are a seasoned collector or a first-time Bidder, the House of Craven has something for everyone. Browse House of Craven's upcoming Auctions, and you are invited to follow the famous tagline: "Join the Bidding Frenzy!" DOWNLOAD NOW! House of Craven's New Mobile App iOS (Apple Store) or Android (Google Play). Available for Free Download! The next Auction is Thursday, February 27, 2025, and starts at 8:00 PM EST. Register to Bid. To learn more, please email: ....

FL Auction License Number: AU5441

FL Auction Business License Number: AB4103

Georgia Auction License Number: AU004687

Georgia Auctioneer Company: AU-C003234

Louisiana Auction License Number: LA-2220

SC Auction License Number: 4915

SC Auction Business License Number: 4246 (AUCTION FIRM)

Jennifer Higgins

House of Craven

+1 305-769-8088

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.