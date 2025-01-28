Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market To Surpass USD 174.4 Billion By 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustainable Plastic Packaging size is expected to register 5.9% CAGR between 2025 and 2034 propelled by increasing demand for recyclable packaging materials.

Selbyville, Delaware , Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Plastic Packaging was valued at USD 98.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth USD 174.4 billion by the end of 2034, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights

The industry is evolving rapidly, with a strong focus on developing fully biodegradable plastic alternatives to minimize environmental harm. As awareness of plastic waste and environmental concerns intensify, there is increasing pressure on manufacturers to create packaging solutions that decompose naturally without leaving harmful residues.

The sustainable plastic packaging market is segmented into rigid and flexible packaging, with the flexible segment holding the largest share, accounting for 65% share in 2024. This segment is experiencing robust growth due to the rising demand for lightweight, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly packaging options. Flexible packaging, including items like films, wraps, and pouches, has become a preferred choice among manufacturers looking to reduce their environmental footprint while ensuring product protection. Innovations in biodegradable, recyclable, and compostable materials are further propelling the shift toward sustainable flexible packaging solutions, allowing brands to meet the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products.

In terms of packaging format, the sustainable plastic packaging market is divided into primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging. The primary packaging segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%, reaching USD 80 billion by 2034. This segment is witnessing a transition towards materials that minimize environmental impact while still maintaining the necessary standards of product protection and freshness. With an increasing number of consumers prioritizing sustainability, brands are turning to eco-conscious packaging materials, such as recycled plastics, plant-based polymers, and biodegradable options. These changes are driven by both stricter regulations and the consumer preference for products that feature reduced or zero plastic content, enhancing recyclability and contributing to waste reduction.

U.S. sustainable plastic packaging market held 25% share in 2024. The demand for sustainable packaging solutions is rising, fueled by growing consumer awareness and regulatory requirements. Many businesses are adopting recyclable and compostable materials to align with environmentally conscious consumer preferences and comply with various state regulations, including compostable packaging mandates. Additionally, industries such as e-commerce and retail are increasingly shifting towards reusable packaging systems, further contributing to the popularity of durable and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Players

Companies including Amcor, Berry Global, CHEP, Constantia Flexibles, Coveris, Greiner Packaging, GWP Group, Huhtamaki, IPL, Logos Pack, Mondi, ORBIS, Pack-Store, Pactiv Evergreen, Placon, ProAmpac, Schaefer Plastics North America, Sealed Air, TIPA are some firms working in sustainable plastic packaging industry.

This sustainable plastic packaging market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD Billion) and volume (Kilo tons) from 2021 to 2034, for the following segments:

