Catalysing Investment In Africa’S Critical Minerals: Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG) Leads The Discussion At Mining Indaba 2025

The Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG) ( ), the advocacy group seeking to foster deeper relations between Africa and global markets and put Africa at the heart of international discussions surrounding critical minerals policy, is proud to be co-hosting a side event at this year's Investing in African Indaba in Cape Town.

Co-hosted with the Africa Finance Corporation and chaired by CMAG's Chief Strategy Officer, Olimpia Pilch, the event will bring together experts to discuss how to catalyse in Africa's critical minerals sector.

Taking place at 1pm local time on Monday 3rd February, the panel will include Sameh Shenouda, Chief Investment Officer at the Africa Finance Corporation, Nyoko Isabela, Head of Mining Finance at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, and Namrata Thapar, Global Head of Mining at the International Finance Corporation.

The panel of experts will discuss topics including the strategic importance of critical minerals for Africa and how global demand is reshaping the market. They will also look into the role a diverse energy mix will need to play in Africa's clean energy transition, how governments can work to de-risk investment in critical minerals, lessons that can be drawn from successful projects elsewhere, how Africa can best capitalise on its abundance of natural resources, and what actionable strategies Africa needs to implement to secure its position in global critical minerals supply chains.

Olimpia Pilch, CMAG's Chief Strategy Officer, says“there are plenty of ambitions on the African continent when it comes to extracting critical minerals, however, there are also plenty of misconceptions and a distinct lack of granular roadmaps on how to get there. Financing new critical minerals projects is challenging due to price volatility, geopolitical and political risk, and limited ex-China customers, among technical and technological obstacles. Specialist finance is constrained, and different types of financiers are needed at various stages of project development, further complicating project delivery.”

“I am excited to host this panel and discuss the realities of attracting African and foreign finance into critical minerals projects on the continent. We will dive into the current barriers and what needs to change if Africa is to utilise its abundant mineral wealth to generate growth and to help nations industrialise.

Veronica Bolton Smith, CMAG's CEO, says“we are very much looking forward to co-hosting this event at Mining Indaba. One of the key themes of this year's event is“maximising on Africa's critical minerals endowment.” This clearly aligns with CMAG's goal of helping to create resilient, diversified supply chains that benefit the communities in which they are extracted – and to facilitate market entry for international players, to the benefit of all parties.”

“Africa needs investment if it is to unlock the full potential of its critical minerals. Conversations like this, and the actionable insights which come from them, play a crucial role in bringing that investment about.”

