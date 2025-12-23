Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fitch Announces Upgrading Ukraine’s Credit Rating

Fitch Announces Upgrading Ukraine’s Credit Rating


2025-12-23 04:08:13
(MENAFN) On Monday, Fitch Ratings announced that it had raised Ukraine’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘Restricted Default.’

The agency explained that the decision reflects its view that Ukraine has restored relations “with a substantial majority of its external commercial creditors.”

On December 19, the European Union approved a new €90 billion ($105.9 billion) loan for Ukraine, which would only need to be repaid under favorable conditions.

“This would cover financing needs for more than a year, reducing near-term debt sustainability risks,” Fitch noted.

The agency also pointed out that it generally does not provide outlooks for sovereigns rated ‘CCC+’ or lower.

MENAFN23122025000045017167ID1110515894



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search