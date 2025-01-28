Germany’s Baerbock fives in to Rubio

(MENAFN) Germany's Foreign Annalena Baerbock has expressed the country's readiness to collaborate more closely with the new US administration, particularly under President Donald Trump, and to increase military spending. In a recent phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Baerbock emphasized Europe’s willingness to take on more responsibility for its security. The discussion reportedly covered various shared interests, including and regional issues like the Middle East and Ukraine, though the EU’s role in Ukraine was notably absent from the official statement.



This move aligns with Trump’s demand that NATO members significantly increase their defense spending. He has insisted on raising the target to 5% of GDP, up from the current 2%, a goal that many NATO countries, including Germany, have struggled to meet. Germany confirmed that it will meet the 2% target for 2024. Additionally, Trump reiterated his demand for greater European financial contributions to aid Ukraine, arguing that the US has spent much more than the EU on the conflict.



While Trump has taken steps to review US foreign aid and prioritize "America first," he has also expressed intentions to negotiate a resolution to the Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, Russia continues to insist on its demands, including Ukraine’s non-membership in NATO and recognition of territorial realities.

