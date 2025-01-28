RF Power Dividers Market Set To Grow: 2021-2030 Forecast Reveals Key Trends And Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled, "RF Power Dividers Market by Type, Configuration, Application, and Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," the RF power dividers market size was valued at $0.99 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $1.50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:A power divider splits an input signal into two or more outputs that are usually, but not always, equal in amplitude and phase. Regardless of its type, the goal of every power divider is to have the greatest port-to-port isolation, lowest insertion loss and voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR), and least amplitude and phase imbalance over the entire frequency range of the device.Some of the prime drivers of the RF power dividers industry are an increase in defense expenditure and a rise in demand for improved communication services. These factors are estimated to accelerate the market growth rapidly during the forecast period. However, low R&D investments for technological development act as a major barrier to the RF power dividers market growth. However, the growing demand for RF power devices in the healthcare industry creates lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.The reactive segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020, owing to its usage for fan-out/fan-in applications. The less than 6-way segment has a prominent share in the market in 2020, owing to the wide range availability of various configurations. In application, the 1-10 W segment attributed maximum market share in 2020, owing to the moderate intensity of input signals and average number of output signals offered by the devices. In addition, the commercial segment had a significant market share in 2020, owing to an increase in demand for the wireless communication system.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had a strong impact on 2020. However, it created numerous opportunities for the digitalization of businesses on the way to recovery. During the pandemic, the benefits of digitalization have gained popularity. Moreover, there is a significant demand for IoT devices post the pandemic. Consequently, a substantial increase in demand for RF power dividers was witnessed in 2020.Region-wise, North America holds a significant share of the global RF power dividers market. North America is projected to obtain a significant share in the global market because of the impressive marketing strategies adopted by the Government administrations as well as the end-use businesses, which is expected to drive the growth of the RF power dividers market in North America.Key Findings of the Study- In 2020, the reactive segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.- The 1-10 W segment accounted for more than 40.0% of the RF power dividers market share in 2020.- The commercial segment of the RF power dividers market trends is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.- North America contributed a major share in the RF power dividers market analysis accounting for more than 40.0% share in 2020.The key players profiled in the report include Analog Microwave Design (France), API Technologies (U.S.), ARRA Inc. (U.S.), AtlanTecRF (UK), L3 Narda-MITEQ (U.S.), M2 Global Technology (U.S.), Marki Microwave (U.S.), Microot Microwave (China), Microwave Devices Inc. (U.S.), and TTM Technologies (U.S.). Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the RF power dividers market.Inquiry before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

