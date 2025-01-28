Saudi Arabia To Host 2Nd Edition Of GLMC Conf.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia will host the second edition of the Global (GLMC) on Wednesday January 29, with 200 speakers from more than 100 countries, 45 labor ministers and over 5,000 attendees.

Saudi of Human Resources and Social Development, Ahmad Al-Rajhi stated to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) Tuesday that hosting such conference reflects the country's commitment to supporting international efforts to modernize labor market practices.

He also stated the event is under the theme "The Future of Work" and would serve as a global for dialogue to seize opportunities and address challenges.

It will focus on sustainable solutions for developing labor market policies, empowering competencies, as well as supporting small business, he added.

The two-day conference will feature several events, including a ministerial roundtable, the signing of cooperation agreements, an accompanying exhibition, and bilateral meetings between government and private sector representatives, along with international organizations.

The second GLMC is organized in collaboration with the World Bank, the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The GLMC seeks to bridge labor market gaps and provide actionable insights for stakeholders, it serves as a pivotal platform that brings governments, international institutions, private sectors, and experts to achieve shared vision that supports sustainable development locally and globally. (end)

ash







MENAFN28012025000071011013ID1109137494