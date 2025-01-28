Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results

Sartorius Stedim Biotech publishes preliminary, unaudited results for fiscal 2024

Aubagne, France | January 28, 2025



Sales revenue at 2,780 million euros, in constant currencies1 up +0.6 percent including non-organic contribution2, (reported: + 0.2 percent, organic1: - 0.7 percent in constant currencies)

Underlying EBITDA1 of 779 million euros, resulting margin at 28.0 percent; net profit of 175 million euros

2024 revenue and profitability targets fully met

Order intake dynamics pick up significantly in second half of the year Overall, cautiously positive outlook for 2025: profitable growth expected

In a challenging environment, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading provider of innovative technologies for the manufacture of biologics, closed the fiscal year with a solid performance. With sales revenue at prior-year level and high profitability, according to preliminary figures, the company fully achieved its financial targets3 as adjusted at mid-year. For 2025, management expects profitable, moderate growth above market level.



“In 2024, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has successfully navigated the challenges that the entire life science industry continued to face: both inventory destocking and muted investment activities at customers continued for longer than anticipated. Under these conditions, Sartorius Stedim Biotech performed better than the market segment, proving its strong competitive position. While we shouldn't focus too much on individual quarters, it's encouraging to see an increasingly positive trend with business picking up significantly during the second half of the year and especially in the last quarter.,” said René Fáber, CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech.“The industry is gradually returning to its robust, structural growth trend. For 2025, however, we remain cautious and assume that market growth is still likely to be below the long-term average for now. Against this backdrop, we expect moderate revenue growth above market level and increasing profitability for our company.”



Business development1

In 2024, Sartorius Stedim Biotech generated sales revenue of 2,780 million euros, reaching the prior-year level. This corresponds to a slight growth of 0.6 percent in constant currencies1 (reported: + 0.2 percent; organic: - 0.7 percent in constant currencies1). Sales revenue includes a non-organic contribution2 of 2.4 percent. Development in the consumables business was particularly positive, as most biopharma customers are reaching their target inventory levels and are gradually returning to an order level that corresponds to their production activities. Sales revenue from products for advanced therapies also continued to grow at an above-average rate, while business with bioprocessing equipment remained muted. Order intake1 developed even better than revenue, increasing by a double-digit 12.9 percent in constant currencies (reported: + 12.3 percent).



As expected, business performance was particularly pronounced in the final quarter: between October and December, Sartorius Stedim Biotech achieved sales revenue of 751 million euros, an uptick of 6.1 percent in constant currencies1 (reported: + 6.3 percent) compared with the previous year, while order intake1 rose significantly by 23.8 percent in constant currencies.



Regional business performance varied in fiscal 2024. In the EMEA4 region, which accounts for around 42 percent of the Group's business, sales revenue increased by 5.9 percent to 1,159 million euros. Despite the ongoing weakness of the Chinese market, the Asia | Pacific region grew by 4.0 percent to 639 million euros, thereby accounting for 23 percent of Group revenue. In the Americas region, on the other hand, sales revenue decreased by 6.7 percent to 982 million euros due to the continued subdued investment activity by customers. This corresponds to a share of 35 percent of the Group's business.



The Group's underlying EBITDA1 came in slightly below the prior year, down 0.8 percent to 779 million euros, with the resulting margin remaining at a high level of 28.0 percent (PY: 28.3 percent).



Underlying net profit1 totaled 338 million euros, compared with 386 million euros in the prior year, while net profit amounted to 175 million euros (PY: 310 million euros). Underlying earnings per share were 3.49 euros (PY: 4.19 euros) and earnings per share 1.81 euros (PY: 3.37 euros).



As of December 31, 2024, Sartorius Stedim Biotech employed 9,901 people worldwide, compared with 10,662 at the end of 2023.



With regard to its portfolio, Sartorius Stedim Biotech again expanded its product offering for biologics process development and manufacturing with a series of market launches. In addition to new products for customers working on cell and gene therapies, new products were launched in the areas of fluid management and filtration. Furthermore, partnering with a major customer, the Group developed a platform for continuous manufacturing which will allow for significantly higher efficiency and thus reduced resource consumption.



Key financial indicators

Sartorius Stedim Biotech's key financial indicators remain at highly robust levels. Equity was 4,024 million euros as of December 31, 2024; the equity ratio1 increased significantly to 48.7 percent (December 31, 2023: 2,674 million euros and 34.6 percent, respectively), mainly as a result of the capital increase successfully completed at the beginning of February 2024.



Net operating cash flow was up by 9.2 percent to 815 million euros, compared with 746 million euros in the prior-year period, particularly due to the planned reduction of working capital1. Investments in research and the company's global production infrastructure amounted to 340 million euros (PY: 474 million euros). The ratio of capital expenditures (capex) to sales revenue stood at 12.2 percent at year-end as projected (PY: 17.1 percent). Gross debt decreased to 2,869 million euros (December 31, 2023: 3,682 million euros), net debt to 2,191 million euros, and the ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA1 to 2.8, as forecast (December 31, 2023: 3,565 million euros and 4.5, respectively).





Deliberately cautious outlook for fiscal 2025: profitable growth targeted

For fiscal 2025, Sartorius Stedim Biotech expects continuous demand recovery and growth in the life science market, albeit at a rate still below its long-term average. In this environment, the company intends to grow profitably above market level, and to achieve a moderate increase in sales revenue, which is likely to be driven primarily by recurring business with consumables. Based on the expected volume development, positive product mix effects and supported by the effects of the previous year's efficiency program, the company forecasts that underlying EBITDA should increase over-proportionately compared with sales revenue. In 2025, Sartorius Stedim Biotech will continue its organic debt reduction course with a focus on working capital and managing investments.



The company will provide a quantitative forecast after the first quarter of 2025.





1 Sartorius Stedim Biotech publishes alternative performance measures that are not defined by international accounting standards. These are determined with the aim of improving comparability of business performance over time and within the industry.



Constant currencies: figures given in constant currencies eliminate the impact of changes in exchange rates by applying the same exchange rate for the current and the previous period

Organic: organic growth figures exclude the impact from changes in exchange rates and changes in the scope of consolidation

Order intake: all customer orders contractually concluded and booked during the respective reporting period

Underlying EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items

Underlying net profit: profit for the period after non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items and amortization, and based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate

Equity ratio: equity in relation to the balance sheet total

Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA: quotient of net debt and underlying EBITDA over the past 12 months, including the pro forma amount contributed by acquisitions for this period Working capital: sum of inventories and trade receivables 2 Acquisition of Polyplus

3 Forecast for fiscal year 2024 as of July 2024

4 EMEA = Europe, Middle East, Africa



Preliminary key figures for the full year of 2024

in millions of € unless otherwise specified 2024 2023 Δ in % Δ in % cc1 Order Intake and Sales Revenue Order intake2 2,781.6 2,476.1 12.3 12.9 Sales revenue 2,780.0 2,775.5 0.2 0.6 EMEA3 1,159.0 1,093.4 6.0 5.9 Americas3 982.0 1,054.0 -6.8 -6.7 Asia | Pacific3 639.0 628.1 1.7 4.0 Results EBITDA4 779.0 785.4 -0.8 EBITDA margin4 in % 28.0 28.3 -0.3pp Underlying net profit5 337.5 385.9 -12.5 Underlying earnings per share5 in € 3.49 4.19 - 16.7 Net profit6 | 7 175.1 310.3 -43.6 Earnings per share6 | 7 in € 1.81 3.37 -46.3 1 cc = constant currency: Figures given in constant currencies eliminate the impact of changes in exchange rates by applying the same exchange rate for the current and the previous period

2 All customer orders contractually concluded and booked during the respective reporting period

3 According to customer location

4 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted for extraordinary items

5 Profit for the period after non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items, and amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate

6 After non-controlling interest

7 The previous year's figures have been revised due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of Polyplus





Reconciliation of alternative performance measures



Reconciliation between EBIT and underlying EBITDA In millions of €

unless otherwise specified 2024 2023 EBIT (operating result) 370.6 449.5 Extraordinary items 106.7 99.1 Depreciation and amortization 301.7 236.8 Underlying EBITDA 779.0 785.4 The previous year's figures have been revised due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for Polyplus.

Reconciliation between EBIT and underlying net result In millions of €,

unless otherwise specified 2024 2023 EBIT (operating result) 370.6 449.5 Extraordinary items 106.7 99.1 Amortization | IFRS 3 116.7 90.3 Normalized financial result1 -133.2 -114.1 Normalized income tax (26%)2 -119.8 -136.4 Underlying net result after taxes 340.9 388.3 Non-controlling interest -3.4 -2.4 Underlying net result after taxes and non-controlling interest 337.5 385.9 Underlying earnings per share (in €) 3.49 4.19 1 Financial result excluding fair value adjustments of hedging instruments and currency effects relating to financing activities and change in valuation of earn-out liability

2 Normalized income tax based on the underlying profit before taxes and non-cash amortization



The previous year's figures have been revised due to finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of Polyplus





Calculation of net debt and ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA in millions of €

unless otherwise specified 2024 2023 Gross debt 2,869.5 3,681.8 - Cash & cash equivalents 678.9 116.6 Net debt 2,190.6 3,565.2 Underlying EBITDA (12 months) 779.0 785.4 + Pro forma EBITDA from acquisitions (12 months) 0.0 14.7 Pro forma underlying EBITDA (12 months) 779.0 800.0 Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA 2.8 4.5













Calculation of the capital expenditures ratio in millions of €

unless otherwise specified 2024 2023 Sales revenue 2,780.0 2,775.5 Capital expenditures 339.8 473.6 Capital expenditures as % of sales revenue 12.2 17.1



A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros, according to preliminary figures. Currently, more than 9,900 employees are working for customers around the globe.



Visit our newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.





