Waitlist Opens For Disney The Magic Box Show In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The world-renowned musical show 'Disney The Magic Box ' is set to arrive in Doha this April 2025, promising a vibrant celebration of and family entertainment at the Al Mayassa Theater, Qatar National Centre (QNCC).

Organizers have announced the opening of a waitlist, allowing early access to tickets before they go on public sale on February 4 at 12 pm Doha time. Tickets start at QR 95.

Notably, the show has a minimum age limit of 3 years, and children under 3 will not be permitted entry.

The performances will take place on Thursdays and Saturdays at various times.

Featuring a fusion of over 75 beloved Disney hits, the show will bring songs from classics like Aladdin ("A Whole New World"), Encanto ("We Don't Talk About Bruno"), Moana ("How Far I'll Go"), The Lion King ("Circle of Life"), Frozen ("Let It Go"), and Wish ("This Wish") to life.

The 90-minute feast will showcase a talented cast of 26 South African performers alongside iconic Disney characters, including puppets of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Pluto, and Goofy.

This family-friendly event is poised to bring joy to children and nostalgia to adults, offering a magical experience for all ages. Don't miss the chance to be a part of Disney's world, secure your spot and join the fun