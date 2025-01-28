TVS Credit reports robust PAT growth of 28% to Rs. 541 Crore for the nine months ended Dec ‘24, compared to the same period last year

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 28 January 2025: TVS Credit Services Limited, one of India’s leading NBFCs, published its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended and nine months ended December 31, 2024, which reflect the Company's robust growth and financial stability. The NBFC reported a net profit after tax of Rs. 541 Crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2024.



The Company reported Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs. 27,190 Crore as of Dec ‘24, registering a Y-O-Y growth of 7% as compared to Dec ‘23.



Q3 FY25 Highlights:

• AUM stood at Rs. 27,190 Crore as of Q3 FY25, a 7% growth compared to Q3 FY24.

• Total Income for Q3 FY25 was Rs. 1,710 Crore, a 12% growth compared to Q3 FY24.

• Profit Before Tax for Q3 FY25 stood at Rs. 321 Crore, a 40% growth compared to Q3 FY24.

• Net Profit After Tax was Rs. 240 Crore for Q3 FY25, a 40% growth compared to Q3 FY24.



9M FY25 Highlights:

• AUM stood at Rs. 27,190 Crore as of Dec ‘24, a 7% growth compared to Dec ‘23.

• Total Income for 9M FY25 was Rs. 4,956 Crore, a 16% growth compared to 9M FY24.

• Profit Before Tax for 9M FY25 stood at Rs. 724 Crore, a 28% growth compared to 9M FY24.

• Net Profit After Tax was Rs. 541 Crore for 9M FY25, a 28% growth compared to 9M FY24.



In Q3 FY25, credit demand increased, driven by festive fervour, increased consumption and attractive consumer offers. TVS Credit witnessed healthy growth during this period, particularly in Consumer Loans & Vehicle Finance with an improvement in market share. In Q3 FY25, TVS Credit witnessed its highest ever quarterly growth in customers, disbursing loan products to a record 16 Lakh new customers, taking its total base to nearly 1.8 crore customers.



TVS Credit remains resolute in its commitment to expand the product offerings, distribution, digital transformation, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.



Item Q3FY24 Q3FY25 Growth % 9M FY24 9M FY25 Growth %

AUM 25,315 27,190 7% 25,315 27,190 7%

Total Income 1,527 1,710 12% 4,276 4,956 16%

Profit - Before Tax 230 321 40% 566 724 28%

Profit - After Tax 172 240 40% 424 541 28%











