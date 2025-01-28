Amir's Visit Embodies Historical, Exceptional Ties: Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Sultanate of Oman H E Mubarak bin Fahad Al Thani said that Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to the Sultanate of Oman reflects the historical and exceptional ties between the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman, one of the strongest strategic relations in the region.

He told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Qatari-Omani relations are characterized by stability, consistency, and prosperity, rooted in deep fraternal historical and geographic ties, in addition to continuous support and care from H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his brother HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, with relations developing and integrating across all fields and levels.

He highlighted the various areas of bilateral cooperation and their diversity and noted that both countries' officials aim to increase them further.

The Ambassador said that recent years saw a significant growth in the pace of bilateral cooperation, trade, and economic exchange as well as a substantial increase in the volume and value of investment projects, including investment partnerships on large economic zone and industrial city projects, developing tourism accommodation complexes, enhancing food security, and establishing a series of hypermarkets.

The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Sultanate of Oman further stressed that both peoples' historical ties, bonds, and kinship result with exceptional relations between the two countries.

He added that the visit of H H the Amir will open a new and prosperous chapter of partnership, which will reflect positively on the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples and further advance cooperation, integration, and harmony across all fields, especially that the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Oman Vision 2040 share many commonalities.

He said that the visit is expected to see the signing of a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), noting that officials from both sides will seek to elevate bilateral relations to the level of complementarity, where each side can benefit from the other side's capabilities, with the focus of this phase being on the environment, culture, education, sports, and the youth.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Sultanate of Oman Sheikh Mubarak bin Fahad Al-Thani concluded his statements to QNA by pointing out that the visit will prioritize several key issues, the most important of which are strengthening bilateral relations, discussing various regional crises and situations in a number of countries in the region, and deliberating on international developments.