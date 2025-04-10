Qatar Athletes Shine At GCC Beach Games

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Beach volleyball stars Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Younousse proved unstoppable once again, capturing gold with a commanding performance.

In equestrian sports, Rashid Al-Dosari delivered a flawless display to secure gold in the individual Ring & Peg event. On the waters, young talent Tamim Khalid Shams made waves in the junior Optimist sailing category, proudly clinching bronze and raising the Qatari flag high.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Tent Pegging team showcased their grit and precision to earn a well-deserved bronze medal in the team competition.