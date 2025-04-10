Qatar Athletes Shine At GCC Beach Games
Doha: Beach volleyball stars Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Younousse proved unstoppable once again, capturing gold with a commanding performance.
In equestrian sports, Rashid Al-Dosari delivered a flawless display to secure gold in the individual Ring & Peg event. On the waters, young talent Tamim Khalid Shams made waves in the junior Optimist sailing category, proudly clinching bronze and raising the Qatari flag high.
Meanwhile, Qatar's Tent Pegging team showcased their grit and precision to earn a well-deserved bronze medal in the team competition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment