Trump, Modi Hold First Phone Call To Discuss Global Issues, Including War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In their first phone call, U.S. President Donald and Indian Prime Narendra Modi exchanged views on Russia's war against Ukraine and reaffirmed their willingness to work together to end it.

That's according to the Indian Prime Minister's Office , Ukrinform reports.

“The two leaders exchanged views on global issues, including the situation in West Asia and Ukraine, and reiterated their commitment to work together for promoting global peace, prosperity and security,” the statement says.

It is noted that Modi congratulated Trump on beginning his second term as the 47th president of the United States. The two leaders also discussed various aspects of the bilateral strategic partnership and measures to advance it, including in the areas of technology, trade, investment, energy and defense.

, Lammy discuss war in Ukraine, conflict in Middle Eas

A press release issued by the White House makes no mention of discussing the war in Ukraine, but emphasizes the development of a strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi and importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment.

“The President emphasized the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship,” the document says.

They also discussed a range of regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe, according to the press release.

As reported by Ukrinform, Donald Trump said he plans to establish fruitful cooperation with China and expressed hope that China could use its influence on Russia to stop its war against Ukraine.