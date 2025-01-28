Politico declares America pauses assistance to Ukraine

(MENAFN) A report released on Friday by Politico declared that Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, has suspended approximately every new funding assistance to Ukraine for three months. This took place after the request of the Amirian leader Donald for a comprehensive feedback of all external aid.



According to Politico quoting an internal document stated that Rubio told as well as consular posts to publish “stop-work orders” on almost every “existing foreign assistance awards.”



Based on Politico statement, the command “shocked” State Department representatives and seems to ask to fund army aid to Ukraine.



The journal quoted three present in addition to two previous representatives aware of the situation as stating that Rubio’s instruction implying that “no further actions will be taken to disperse aid funding to programs already approved by the US government.”



After a news agency went over the State Department memo, it stated that it seems to “affect everything from development assistance to military aid.”

