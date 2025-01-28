BAWAG Group: Mandates Of Management Board Members Extended Through End Of 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIENNA, Austria – January 28, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of BAWAG Group has decided to extend the mandates of all six Management Board members through the end of December 2029. This reflects the long-term commitment of both the Supervisory Board and Management Board members to the long-term profitable growth and success of the Group.

"My Supervisory Board colleagues and I are proud to announce that we've extended the mandates of the Management Board through the end of 2029. I am personally excited about the journey ahead for the Group. Given the recent acquisitions, I wanted to ensure that the same team, which successfully transformed the franchise over the last decade, continues to drive forward the execution of our strategy while keeping the continuity of leadership," commented Chair of the Supervisory Board Egbert Fleischer .

"First and foremost, I want to thank the Supervisory Board for securing the long-term commitment of the Management Board and supporting our leadership team over the years. We have worked together as a team for more than a decade and built a great senior leadership team that has driven the transformation of the Group. Our success is a testimony to the merits of being patient, disciplined, and making strategic decisions with a long-term perspective. I am grateful for the support from our Supervisory Board, investors, customers, and team members that have placed their trust in the Management Board as stewards of this great company. The future of the bank has never looked so bright, and the team is excited about the many opportunities ahead. We will do our best to continue delivering for all stakeholders," comments Anas Abuzaakouk , CEO of BAWAG Group.

BAWAG Group will report FY 2024 results on March 4, 2025 and will host an Investor Day on the same day.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG is a publicly listed holding company headquartered in Vienna, Austria, serving 2.5 million retail, small business, corporate, real estate and public sector customers across Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Western Europe, and the United States. The Group operates under various brands and across multiple channels offering comprehensive savings, payment, lending, leasing, investment, building society, factoring and insurance products and services. Our goal is to deliver simple, transparent, and affordable financial products and services that our customers need. BAWAG Group's Investor Relations website contains further information, including financial and other information for investors.

