The Top Swiss Job That Nobody Wants
A top position is up for grabs in the Swiss government – but nobody seems to want it. Who will succeed Viola Amherd on the seven-person federal Council?
Yves Kilchör, SRF
Several favourites have expressed their disinterest, including Centre Party president Gerhard Pfister and Martin Candinas. How attractive is the office of Federal Councillor really? Political scientist Michael Hermann analyses the situation.
