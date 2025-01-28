عربي


The Top Swiss Job That Nobody Wants

1/28/2025 12:42:08 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A top position is up for grabs in the Swiss government – but nobody seems to want it. Who will succeed Viola Amherd on the seven-person federal Council?

This content was published on January 27, 2025 - 11:00 4 minutes Yves Kilchör, SRF
Several favourites have expressed their disinterest, including Centre Party president Gerhard Pfister and Martin Candinas. How attractive is the office of Federal Councillor really? Political scientist Michael Hermann analyses the situation.

Swissinfo

