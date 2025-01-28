Small Animal Imaging Market Size, Trends & Forecast By 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Small animal imaging is a specialized domain within preclinical research that employs advanced imaging modalities to visualize and analyze biological processes, anatomical structures, and progression in small laboratory models, predominantly rodents such as mice and rats. This plays a pivotal role in biomedical research, enabling non-invasive or minimally invasive longitudinal studies to track physiological and molecular changes in vivo over time. By offering high-resolution insights into disease mechanisms, this in the early detection and evaluation of therapeutic interventions, accelerating drug development and translational research.

Increasing focus on personalized oncology treatment drives the global market

The shift toward personalized oncology is driving advancements in imaging technologies and targeted therapies. Tailored treatments improve efficacy and minimize side effects, making small animal models crucial for preclinical research. In April 2024, GE HealthCare introduced Revolution RT at the ESTRO Congress. This AI-powered radiation therapy CT solution integrates the Intelligent Radiation Therapy (iRT) platform with the Spectronic MRI Planner, offering precise imaging and streamlined oncology workflows. The integration of advanced imaging technologies and personalized treatment approaches is revolutionizing cancer care while accelerating growth in both clinical and preclinical research.

Collaborative research and clinical research organization (CRO) partnerships create tremendous opportunities

Partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CROs) are unlocking new opportunities in the global small animal imaging market. By combining specialized expertise and resources, these collaborations accelerate drug development and preclinical research. In August 2024, Silo Pharma, Inc. partnered with WuXi AppTec Limited, a leading CRO, to conduct a preclinical small animal study of SPU-16, a CNS-targeting peptide for multiple sclerosis (MS). This partnership underscores the critical role of CROs in advancing preclinical studies and driving drug discovery. These collaborations streamline research processes, foster innovation, and strengthen the market's growth potential.

North America holds the largest share of the global market, driven by its advanced research infrastructure, thriving biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and substantial healthcare investments. The region is a hub for numerous academic institutions, private research organizations, and companies at the forefront of drug discovery, disease modeling, and preclinical studies, creating robust demand for cutting-edge imaging technologies. Moreover, North America's strong regulatory framework, coupled with high adoption rates of innovative imaging solutions, further solidifies its leadership in the market.

Key Highlights



The global small animal imaging market size was valued at USD 1.22 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 1.33 billion in 2025 to USD 2.22 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period (2025 – 2033).

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), optical imaging, photoacoustic imaging, and others. The optical imaging segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into drug discovery and disease modeling, preclinical drug development, clinical trials, and others. The drug discovery and disease modeling segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on end-users, the global market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and contract research organizations. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is the largest revenue contributor. North America is the highest shareholder in the global small animal imaging market.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market are Laboratory Corporation of America, Lonza, WuXi AppTec, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc, Medpace Holdings, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., CROWN bioscience, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, MILabs B.V., LI-COR Biosciences, and others.

Recent Developments

August 2024- A research team from IOCB Prague, in collaboration with the University of Tübingen and the Faculty of Science, Charles University, developed a groundbreaking contrast agent for both MRI and PET. This innovation overcomes previous limitations in combining these imaging techniques, offering enhanced diagnostic potential, particularly for kidney diseases and tumors.

Segmentation

By TechnologyComputed Tomography (CT)Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)Optical ImagingPhotoacoustic ImagingOthersBy ApplicationsDrug Discovery and Disease ModelingPreclinical Drug DevelopmentClinical TrialsOthersBy End-UserPharmaceutical and Biotechnology CompaniesAcademic and Research InstitutesContract Research Organization