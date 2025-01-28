Controversial Dance Scene To Be Snipped From Vicky Kaushal-Starrer 'Chhaava'. What Is Maharashtra's Lezim Folk Dance?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Filmmaker Laxman Utekar announced on Monday that he will remove the Lezim dance scene from his upcoming movie Chhaava, which is based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, following objections from politicians and history enthusiasts.

Utekar made the decision after discussing the matter with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at his residence earlier in the day, PTI reported.

Why is the 'Lezim' dance scene controversial?

The film's trailer, released earlier this week, has a sequence in which Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, who portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, are seen dancing with the Lezim, a traditional musical instrument associated with Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

Talking to reporters, Utekar said,“The meeting with Raj Thackeray was to seek his advice. His knowledge of history, especially regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is extensive. He provided valuable suggestions for changes, which we will implement. As for the scene featuring Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj playing 'Lezim', we will delete it. It was not our intention to hurt anyone's sentiments.”

The dance scene sparked outrage on social media and criticism from politicians alleging disrespect to the historical figure.

Utekar said,“We are removing the scene because it is not a significant part of the film. If people feel that the portrayal is inaccurate, we are willing to make this change. Our goal has always been to honour and showcase the greatness of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to the world.”