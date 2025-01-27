Emergency Box Office Collection Day 11: Kangana Ranaut's Film Sees An 82% Dip In Monday Earnings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Emergency Collection Day 11 : Kangana Ranaut's attempted biopic came crashing at the box office on Monday, Day 11 of its theatrical release, after witnessing a surprising uptick in the previous two days.

The January 27 box office collection was meant to determine whether the movie would maintain its momentum or break the upward trend on Day 11.

However, with the massive 82% fall, the isn't likely to get another push like the one it got on Republic Day weekend.

The film 'Emergency' has disappointed fans on its opening day and has been performing below expectations at the box office.

| Kangana Ranaut invites Priyanka Gandhi to watch 'Emergency', Wayanad MP responds Emergency Box Office Collection on Day 11

Emergency's earnings fell 82.61% on Monday, a day after achieving a monumental mark on January 26, Republic Day.

Kangana Ranaut's movie earned just ₹20 lakh (0.2 crore) on Monday, Day 11, a day after it had a significant revival from its declining trend to amass ₹1.15 crore at the domestic box office.

| Emergency movie disrupted in UK: India says 'freedom of expression cannot be... Emergency Box Office Collection Day 11

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Emergency , which was reportedly made at a budget of around ₹100 crore, minted ₹16.9 crore during its 11 days in theatres.

Emergency Box Worldwide Office Collection

Sacnilk reported that the political action drama grossed ₹21.5 crore at the worldwide box office until Day 11. The controversial movie also earned ₹1.75 crore in the overseas market during its 11-day run.

Marred by censorship woes, protests and delays, India's gross stands at ₹19.75 crore.