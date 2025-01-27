Zelensky: Giving Up Nuclear Arms In Exchange For Budapest Memorandum“Stupid”,“Irresponsible”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that giving up nuclear weapons in exchange for the signing of the Budapest Memorandum was "absolutely stupid, illogical, and very irresponsible".

The head of state said this in an interview with Italian journalist Cecilia Sala for the Il Foglio newspaper, Ukrinform reports.

"If I were to exchange nuclear weapons, I would exchange them for something really strong that can really stop any attacker, regardless of their power, their territory, their army, etc. And this is a strong and a security bloc. Therefore, I believe it was stupid, absolutely stupid, illogical, and very irresponsible to swap them like this," Zelensky said.

Answering the question of whether he discussed the Budapest Memorandum with U.S. President Donald Trump, the president noted: "We talked about the Budapest Memorandum, and he (Donald Trump - ed.) heard my position. My position certainly differs from loyalty to some steps. I believe that this could not have been done either with Ukraine or with Europe, honestly."

In his opinion, instead of giving up nuclear weapons, it was necessary to demand membership of NATO.

"If at that time the politicians in America and Russia were united, forcing Ukraine to give up nuclear weapons, then it was, at least, dangerous to exchange them for nothing. It was necessary to exchange them for real security guarantees, and then it was only NATO. To be honest, today it is also only NATO," Zelensky emphasized.

The president clarified that in peacetime, the only guarantee of security is NATO membership, and in wartime, it is a strong army.

As reported earlier, on December 3, on the 30th anniversary of the Budapest Memorandum, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "this document has not worked for a single day."