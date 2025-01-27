Ryazan Refinery Suspends Work After Drone Attack - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ryazan Oil in Russia has suspended operations after Ukrainian drone attack late last week.

Reuters reported this with reference to informed sources in the industry, Ukrinform saw.

Sources say an oil storage facility at the refinery went ablaze.

Among the affected equipment is a railway loading ramp and a hydrotreating unit, used to remove impurities from products.

As the railway loading equipment was damaged, there were no loads on the railway and oil refining was put to a halt, the interlocutors said.

Another source reported that loading has been suspended since Friday, also confirming that the plant had halted operations, being unable to ship produce.

In 2024, the Ryazan Oil Refinery processed 13.1 million metric tons (262,000 barrels per day), or almost 5% of Russia's total refining.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of January 24, Russia confirmed a drone attack on 11 regions, the capital, and occupied Crimea. It was later clarified that the drones hit the Ryazan refinery, which was confirmed by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces.

On the night of January 26, drones again attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery (REF), causing a large-scale fire.