Meet Nora. Overland Park's Client Centered Mental Health Clinic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Visit Nora in Overland Park for all of your mental needs. We accept insurance and are taking new clients.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nora Mental Health, a trusted provider of compassionate and comprehensive mental health care, is proud to serve Overland Park and the surrounding area. Under the leadership of Tasneem Bholat, LMFT, the is open and accepting new patients, offering personalized mental to individuals and families.

Located at 1055 Barkley St, Suite 615, the Overland Park clinic provides a welcoming environment where patients can access a full range of mental health services, including individual therapy, group therapy, family counseling, medication management, telehealth options, and specialized programs. Patients can book appointments at or by calling 573-520-3445. Having been part of the Overland Park community for about a year,

Nora Mental Health has already made a meaningful impact by addressing the growing need for accessible mental health services. Clinical Director Tasneem Bholat, a dedicated advocate for mental wellness, recognized this need through conversations with local schools, medical offices, and businesses. The clinic was established to bridge the gap in mental health care for adults, adolescents, and children in the community. Overland Park has been named one of the top places in the country to raise a family and live in.“Because of the growth that the city is having, there is a gap in mental health services for adults, adolescents, and children. By having a Nora clinic in the area, we hope to help the city grow to its full potential by providing needed services to the population,” wrote Tasneem. The team looks forward to continuing to serve the Overland Park community and help individuals achieve mental wellness through client-centered, accessible therapy.

