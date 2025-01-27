Insight Ledger To Celebrate 25 Years Of Serving Small Business Owners And Nonprofit Organizations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zulma Primeaux Headshot

Zulma Primeaux

Insight Ledger to celebrate 25 years in 2025

MOUNT KISCO , NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Insight Ledger, a full-service bookkeeping firm located in Mount Kisco, NY, will celebrate 25 years in business in 2025. Insight Ledger offers a broad range of services for small business owners, home-based businesses, independent professionals and small nonprofits, with a specialty in bookkeeping to help small business owners and small non-profit organizations design, implement and maintain an efficient, hassle-free bookkeeping process.

“Reaching 25 years in the bookkeeping and accounting industry is an achievement I'm deeply proud of,” said Zulma Primeaux, Founder and Managing Accountant of Insight Ledger.“This milestone reflects the trust of my clients, the dedication to precision and service, and the relationships built over decades of guiding businesses toward financial clarity and success. I'm incredibly grateful for the journey so far and look forward to continuing to provide the expertise and care that my clients have come to rely on. The dedication of our team and the shared commitment to excellence has driven us every step of the way.”

Zulma Primeaux founded Insight Ledger in 2000, after 20 years in the corporate world, and developed the skills to help and empower small businesses and non-profit organizations through bookkeeping. Primeaux has an Associate's Degree in Data Processing and a Bachelor's Degree in Business & Accounting. Her expertise extends to all areas of business accounting, payroll processing, QuickBooks Online, and several web-based tools and applications. In addition, her practice provides outsourced high-level online accounting, bookkeeping, payroll processing, sales and income tax return preparation, and auditing support for non-profit organizations. Primeaux is a member of the National Association of Tax Preparers, the National Society of Accountants, and gives back to the community by conducting small business workshops that cover topics such as starting a successful business, how to maintain an efficient accounting system, how to use QuickBooks for accounting, and basic accounting for startup businesses.

Through her experience, knowledge, and passion, Primeaux views accounting and bookkeeping as opportunities for business owners to achieve financial clarity and begin their journey toward business success. Through her services, she can remove the stress of managing finances, provide insights into business owners' profitability expenses, and help them make important business decisions on purchases and hiring.

In celebration of 25 years, Insight Ledger is offering a Basic Bookkeeping Plan to help business owners get on track for success in 2025. The plan includes posting and coding of monthly transactions, customized financial reporting, tax-ready books for your CPA or tax preparer, general ledger maintenance, and reconciliation of one bank account and one credit card. To learn more about this plan, please email ... or call (914) 739-0010.

About Insight Ledger: Insight Ledger is a full-service bookkeeping firm founded to help small business owners increase profits, identify areas where they can save money, and take all the tax deductions that they are entitled to through good accounting. Insight Ledger is committed to providing the highest quality services with honesty and integrity, while maintaining close and open relationships with each of their clients. To learn more about Insight Ledger and their services, please visit their website at .

Chereese Jervis-Hill

Events To Remember + PR To Remember

+1 914-218-3968

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.