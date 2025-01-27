Scott’S Protein Balls Partners With Oakberry To Offer Plant-Based Snacking Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, New York, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott's Protein Balls has partnered with Oakberry, the global quick-service superfood brand known for its fresh açaí offerings, to redefine plant-based snacking. This collaboration brings health-conscious consumers a new range of convenient, nutritious options while uniting two brands committed to quality, sustainability, and wholesome ingredients.





As part of the collaboration, select Oakberry locations will now carry co-branded bags of Scott's Protein Balls in popular flavors such as Peanut Butter Cacao and Brownie Batter. This strategic alliance enhances Oakberry's menu with grab-and-go protein snacks, complementing its signature açaí bowls and smoothies offerings. The partnership is designed to meet the growing demand for clean, plant-based products that align with modern dietary preferences.

The collaboration marks a significant step for Scott's Protein Balls as it broadens its distribution and introduces its snacks to a wider audience. Known for its commitment to organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients, the brand's protein balls are a natural fit for Oakberry's health-focused clientele. Meanwhile, Oakberry solidifies its reputation as a destination for sustainable, high-quality food by incorporating Scott's snacks into its lineup.

With plant-based eating gaining traction, this partnership positions both companies to capitalize on a growing market segment. By combining Oakberry's customizable açaí bowls with Scott's Protein Balls, customers can enjoy a more diverse and satisfying range of options prioritizing health and convenience. The seamless pairing of these products demonstrates the brands' shared dedication to offering innovative and accessible solutions for busy lifestyles.

Oakberry's global reach, with over 600 locations worldwide, provides Scott's Protein Balls with a significant platform to showcase its products. Scott's Protein Balls' inclusion not only diversifies Oakberry's menu but also appeals to a broader demographic, particularly those seeking nutrient-dense, plant-based alternatives. Together, the brands are creating a unified approach to snacking that reflects evolving consumer values.

This partnership underscores the brands' alignment in promoting sustainability and wellness. By working together, Scott's Protein Balls and Oakberry are demonstrating the power of collaboration in delivering innovative products that resonate with health-conscious consumers. The rollout of co-branded products is now underway at select locations, with plans for further expansion in the future.

About Scott's Protein Balls

Scott's Protein Balls, founded by Scott and Lori Levine, offers 100% plant-based, gluten-free, and non-GMO protein snacks made with organic ingredients. The company was born from Scott's personal health journey and a passion for creating clean, nutritious snacks that taste great and align with modern dietary needs. Their innovative protein balls are crafted to fuel busy lifestyles without compromising on quality. Beyond providing healthy snack options, Scott's Protein Balls is committed to giving back, donating 1% of all sales to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. With a growing range of flavors and a focus on sustainability, the brand continues to inspire healthier eating habits while supporting a greater cause. For more information, visit .

About Oakberry

OAKBERRY was founded in Brazil in 2016 by Georgios Frangulis and Renato Haidar following a dream to create a quick-service superfood brand that is delicious, easy and fun to eat, and accessible to everyone. That dream became OAKBERRY's refreshing and indulgent menu of açaí bowls and smoothies served up in visually appealing layers of açaí and customizable, unlimited toppings at shops worldwide. OAKBERRY's açaí is sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is an abundant source of energy, rich in antioxidants, organic with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors added.

A fast-growing brand with over 700 locations across 40 countries, OAKBERRY's fully verticalized business model provides flexibility and operational efficiencies for its growing franchise model. To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa; for franchise opportunities visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="" .

