Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar Movie Sees 80% Dip In Earnings - Will It Recover From The Slump?
1/27/2025 3:21:51 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sky Force box office collection Day 4 : Akshay Kumar's patriotic film had been soaring high ever since its release on Friday, January 24. However, on Monday (Day 4), Sky Force's earnings slumped.
As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Sky Force is likely to earn ₹65.86 crore after its four-day run at the theatres. Had the film maintained a steady run like it had during the first three days, the collection could have been nearly ₹100 crore. Also Read
Sky Force Box Office collection Day 4
The Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya starrer film managed to earn only ₹3.61 crore on Day 4. This figure is roughly 80 per cent lower as compared to the film's earnings on Day 3 (Sunday) and Day 2 (Saturday).
On Day 2, Sky Force minted ₹22 crore, and on Day 3, Republic Day, the movie earned ₹28 crore.
Is Sky Force heading for 'another flop'?
Just after Akshay Kumar had posted on X about Sky Force's release, several netizens responded that the Bollywood actor was heading for 'another flop'. While the first three days' earnings proved to be a big relief for the Bollywood actor, it remains to be seen whether the movie will recover from the slump.
Most of the Bollywood actor's earlier movies, including Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, all failed to make a mark at the box office. Sooryavanshi (2021), a Rohit Shetty directorial was the last big hit in Akshay Kumar's career.
