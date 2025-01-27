M42's Danat Al Emarat Hospital For Women & Children Partners With Profam To Offer Revolutionary Reproductive Health Services

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Exclusive collaboration announced at Arab 2025, reinforcing Danat Al Emarat's regional leadership in women's health and wellbeing

Ovarian tissue cryopreservation empowers women by offering them benefits like delaying menopause naturally and preserving their fertility Minimally invasive procedure can be completed within minutes as a day-case procedure

Dubai, United Arab Emirates UAE; January , 2025: Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, part of the M42 group, has announced an exclusive partnership with UK-based ProFaM to perform ovarian tissue cryopreservation (OTC), offering an innovative solution for women looking to preserve their fertility or delay menopause naturally. The announcement was made at Arab Health 2025, marking a key moment in the UAE's continued efforts in advancing women's health and fertility solutions.

The OTC process involves freezing a small piece of ovarian tissue, ideally before the age of 35. This tissue can later be re-implanted in the perimenopause (or 'before the menopause') to maintain hormonal balance, postpone the menopause and its effects and, if required, preserve fertility.

Unlike egg freezing, which requires hormone stimulation and an in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment cycle, OTC is minimally invasive and can be performed as a short day-case procedure. This approach also offers hope to women undergoing cancer treatments and those with endometriosis or other benign conditions. It also helps those seeking to postpone menopause naturally or as an alternative to hormone replacement therapy (HRT).





This exclusive partnership meets a growing need to provide women with innovative options for hormonal health and fertility preservation. It empowers women by offering them options like delaying menopause naturally and preserving their fertility, which aligns with their evolving reproductive and lifestyle choices. ProFaM's expertise is backed by global leaders in the field, including Professor Simon Fishel and Professor ChristianiAmorim, recognized authorities in fertility preservation and ovarian tissue research.

The project is set to launch in the first half of this year. Initially offered as an elective service, OTC will also be integrated into laparoscopic procedures, such as surgeries for endometriosis. Abu Dhabi Biobank is a key partner for this engagement which will receive the ovarian tissue and cryogenically store them at -196°C in its state-of-the-art laboratories. The preserved ovarian samples will be provided back to the Danat Al Emarat Hospital physicians, as required, to support the patient's own hormonal therapy journey for a period of up to 15 years.

Commenting on the partnership with ProFaM, Dr. Summia Zaher, Chief Executive Officer of Danat Al Emarat for Women & Children, said:“Danat Al Emarat Hospital is setting a regional benchmark for women and children's health and is uniquely placed to address their unmet needs and contribute to regional progress in healthcare. With increasing numbers of women opting to conceive later in life and seeking better menopause management, OTC meets a growing need in the region and offers a much-needed option for preserving reproductive health. It offers women choice, enabling them to extend their fertility or delay the process of menopause. We are committed to helping women regain control over their health and well-being.”

Professor Simon Fishel, Co-Founder, ProFaM, said,“At ProFaM, we are honored to work with Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children to bring this innovative service to the region, empowering women to make proactive choices about their health and future. This collaboration marks a transformative moment for women's health in the UAE and beyond. Ovarian tissue cryopreservation offers not only a groundbreaking solution for fertility preservation but also a natural approach to hormonal health management.”

Dr. Zahid Khan, Consultant Gynecologist and Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon at Danat Al Emarat for Women & Children is the project lead. He said:“This project aims to empower women by providing peace of mind and more options for reproductive health management. It represents a potentially game-changing service in women's healthcare and provides long-term health benefits via a natural solution.”

This service will significantly benefit women in the UAE and the wider region by providing them with greater autonomy over their reproductive and hormonal health. Natural hormone restoration through re-implanted ovarian tissue is superior to synthetic hormone replacement therapies, reducing the risk of side effects and improving overall quality of life. It will address a cultural gap by offering a more acceptable alternative to egg freezing for the Emirati and broader expatriate women community.

Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children and ProFaM aim to expand this service across other M42 healthcare assets in the Middle East and beyond, addressing women's health needs regionally and globally.