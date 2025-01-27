HONEYWELL SIGNS MOU WITH PETRO RABIGH TO LICENCE ITS NAPHTHA CONVERSION TECHNOLOGY IN SAUDI ARABIA

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Under the patronage of the of Energy, Petro Rabigh and Honeywell have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the deployment of Honeywell UOP's Naphtha-to-Ethane-and-Propane (NEP) technology. The signing ceremony was sponsored by Eng. Ahmed Al-Zahrani, Assistant for Development and Excellence at the Ministry of Energy, reaffirming the Kingdom's commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability in the sector.







The non-binding MoU represents a significant milestone in leveraging advanced technologies to transform Butane and Naphtha into high-value feedstocks for light olefin production, such as ethylene and propylene.

This collaboration aims to demonstrate and commercialize the innovative NEP technology, enhancing productivity, operational efficiency, and sustainability through the production of value-added petrochemical products from crude oil. The initiative aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to drive innovation in the energy sector, promote Liquid-to-Chemical (LTC) processes, and improve energy efficiency and economic resilience.





Petro Rabigh is the largest integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia, producing fuels and high-value petrochemical products. Honeywell has been a key player in the region for over 70 years, delivering cutting-edge solutions and actively contributing to the government's vision of advancing technology adoption and development efforts.

