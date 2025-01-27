Edge Zero Expands Partnership With Endeavour Energy To Enhance Grid Reliability And Support Distributed Energy Resources

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New EdgeSensor deployment reinforces commitment to sustainable solutions and customer satisfaction

- Richard McIndoe, CEO, Edge ZeroMELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leading low voltage monitoring provider Edge Zero has announced the signing of a long term contract with Endeavour Energy for the provision of over 7,000 EdgeSensor monitoring devices. This investment will bring the total number of EdgeSensor transformer monitors deployed across Endeavour's distribution network to approximately 10,000 over a three-year rollout period.The EdgeSensors relay live data on power flows, power quality, faults and congestion on existing and new distribution transformers across the Endeavour Energy network. Each sensor's data is visible on Edge Zero's integrated EdgeConnectedTM platform. The expansion of real time monitoring across the Endeavour Energy network will result in enhanced grid safety and reliability, more efficient connection of customer-sited distributed energy resources (DER), reduced carbon emissions and improved customer satisfaction.Endeavour Energy is committed to empowering customers and giving them confidence in the adoption of new technologies, seamlessly integrating solar PV, batteries, and electric vehicles into the energy system. By scaling its Edge Zero solution, Endeavour Energy is reinforcing its leadership in energy innovation and enabling customers to benefit from clean and flexible energy technologies.“By investing further in advanced monitoring technologies, we're ensuring our customers can confidently adopt renewable energy solutions while enjoying a stable and reliable grid,” said Colin Crisafulli, General Manager of Future Grid and Asset Management at Endeavour Energy.“This initiative enhances our service offerings with more flexible and tailored solutions, supports the equitable allocation of flexible operating envelopes, and places our customers at the heart of the energy transition, ensuring a sustainable energy future for our community.”Richard McIndoe, CEO of Edge Zero, expressed enthusiasm about the ongoing partnership: "We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Endeavour Energy. The integration of our EdgeSensors with the EdgeConnected network visibility platform significantly enhances situational awareness for utilities by providing real-time insights into the distribution network and its health. The Edge Zero grid monitoring solution reduces asset management costs, improves overall operational efficiency and enables the accelerated rollout of customer clean energy solutions such as solar, battery and EVs.”About Edge ZeroEdge Zero provides proprietary low-voltage grid monitoring hardware and cloud-based grid management solutions to enhance grid resiliency and de-risk operations through the energy transition. The company serves utilities in North America, the UK, Brazil and Southeast Asia, as well as distribution system operators in Australia, where over 7 million end customers are represented. Edge Zero technology offers real-time visibility of power flows, faults and safety hazards across the low-voltage electricity network. Its proprietary EdgeConnectedTM software equips utilities with the data analytics needed to manage distribution network assets and control customer solar, battery and EV charging assets in real time, within the physical constraints of the grid.About Endeavour EnergyEndeavour Energy is one of Australia's most efficient electricity distribution networks, powering NSW's fastest growing economies and sustaining the jobs and lifestyles of 2.7 million Australians, living, and working in Sydney's Greater West, the Blue Mountains, Southern Highlands and the Illawarra and South Coast.Since 1890, we have expanded our footprint to be at the forefront of Australia's energy industry in integrating traditional and renewable energy sources to deliver a smarter, cleaner, affordable and more reliable energy system, with clear commitments and pathways to creating sustainable value for customers and communities.Endeavour Energy is committed to decarbonising its grid by 2035. Our mission is to place customers at the centre of our decision making and leverage the latest technology and data to plan the grid of tomorrow where batteries, microgrids and solar integrate seamlessly with the traditional distribution network to power communities for a brighter future.Media Contacts:Endeavour EnergyCorporate Communications Team...

