New Tik Tok Management Company May Appear In USA
Date
1/27/2025 3:14:51 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Perplexity AI, a company focused on developing artificial
intelligence technologies, has made a new proposal to merge with
the TikTok short video creation and viewing platform. The proposal
includes the establishment of a new holding company, NewCo,
According to the latest information, Perplexity AI has already
sent updated terms to ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns
TikTok, as well as to potential investors. In addition to creating
the new holding company, NewCo., the proposal suggests that the
U.S. government could hold a 50% stake in the platform.
Perplexity AI first announced its interest in acquiring TikTok
on January 19. The initial offer allowed TikTok shareholders to
retain their shares while granting Perplexity AI access to the
platform's video content. Now, the new proposal is that TikTok
shareholders may receive shares in the newly formed holding
company.
On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he intends
to make a decision on TikTok's future in the U.S. within the next
30 days. Trump also mentioned that he has been in talks with“very
influential people” regarding the potential acquisition of TikTok.
He emphasized that maintaining the social network for American
users could bring significant economic benefits to the U.S.
This proposal is likely to spark further debate, particularly
over concerns about data privacy, national security, and the
growing influence of artificial intelligence in shaping global
media platforms. The outcome of this merger, if it proceeds, could
have lasting implications for both the technology industry and the
geopolitics surrounding major digital platforms like TikTok.
