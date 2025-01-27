New Tik Tok Management Company May Appear In USA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Perplexity AI, a company focused on developing artificial intelligence technologies, has made a new proposal to merge with the TikTok short creation and viewing platform. The proposal includes the establishment of a new holding company, NewCo, Azernews reports.

According to the latest information, Perplexity AI has already sent updated terms to ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, as well as to potential investors. In addition to creating the new holding company, NewCo., the proposal suggests that the U.S. government could hold a 50% stake in the platform.

Perplexity AI first announced its interest in acquiring TikTok on January 19. The initial offer allowed TikTok shareholders to retain their shares while granting Perplexity AI access to the platform's video content. Now, the new proposal is that TikTok shareholders may receive shares in the newly formed holding company.

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he intends to make a decision on TikTok's future in the U.S. within the next 30 days. Trump also mentioned that he has been in talks with“very influential people” regarding the potential acquisition of TikTok. He emphasized that maintaining the social network for American users could bring significant economic benefits to the U.S.

This proposal is likely to spark further debate, particularly over concerns about data privacy, national security, and the growing influence of artificial intelligence in shaping global media platforms. The outcome of this merger, if it proceeds, could have lasting implications for both the technology industry and the geopolitics surrounding major digital platforms like TikTok.